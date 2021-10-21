UnboxingDay – Soliders in Postmen’s Uniforms by DVG

Michael Eckenfels, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

David Thompson’s “Valiant Defense” series has taken the younger wargaming audience by storm and garnered significant crossover appeal. This little-known WW2 battle is getting attention precisely because of games like these.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We’re already looking forward to David Thompson’s next game, and can’t wait to see what’s he’s cooking up.

Thanks for joining us for #UnboxingDay this month with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you got your rocks off ogling our new toys.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, like Origins.

Like this: Like Loading...