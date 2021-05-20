UnboxingDay – The Battle of Midway by Turning Point Simulations

Mike Colello, 20 May 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Turning Point Simulations makes their initial appearance on #UnboxingDay, and of course Mike’s looking to the Pacific.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...