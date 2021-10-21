UnboxingDay – The Deadly Woods by Revolution Games

Billy Riley, 21 October 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

I recently purchased a game called The Dark Summer:Normandy ’44 by Ted Raicer. I haven’t played it, but I liked the look of it and when I realised he had some other games, I decided to pick up another one (I like games that use similar systems – it helps solidify the rules)

So this is another Bulge game – of which I think I’ve got about 5 now.

Box Art

Box art depicts some Shermans covered in snow – it was cold apparently during the Bulge campaign.

click images to enlarge

Box – Rear

The back of the box shows the map, some counter examples and some blurb on the game

Player Aid Cards

There are 3 player aid cards – Player Aid 1 shows a breakdown of the counters and Player Aid 2 and Player Aid 3 is a double sided card (of which there are 2)

Rule Book

The rule book is plain white paper – no colour and it’s 20 pages – so short and sweet.

Counter Sheets

There’s only 1 and a half counter sheets – so not a lot of clipping required. They are standard cardboard stock, too.

Setup Sheet

I don’t really know what this is for – presumably setting up – but I’ve never used anything like this. I guess it’s to assist in showing you where units start on the map.

Map

The map is nice with victory hexes highlighted

That’s it. Not a lot in the box really. No dice which is unusual – I’m not bothered about that but I do believe it’s the first time I’ve ever had a game that didn’t come with additional dice.

There are two scenarios – a 6 turn German attack scenario and a longer, 12 turn campaign scenario which also includes the Allied counter attack.

