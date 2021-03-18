UnboxingDay – The Doomsday Project: Episode One – The Battle for Germany by Compass Games

Jim Werbaneth, 18 March 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

WW3 goes hot in Europe. Again. This time with the Compass Games’ OSS series, and the lead game for their new Doomsday Project series. Hot off the press, here’s a look inside The Battle for Germany

Nice, evocative 80s-era invasion art

Player aid charts, including a great deal of detail for what is a promised robust air game.

Tracking charts

Terrain chart and rules reference

The Berlin-specific map, which doesn’t leave a lot of room for maneuver

Bavaria and the US VII Corps area of operations

Stuttgart detail area. Porsche factory not included.

The northern flank, which was largely covered by the BAOR, and the Dutch.

Detail of the Frankfurt area, and the heart of the US V Corps area, including the Fulda Gap.

One of several countersheets, with the 2-silhouette counter style indicating primary/secondary equipment for the brigade-sized units. In order to incorporate the C2 stripes across the tops of the counters, many of the rows are printed “upside down” on the countersheets. These are the traditional US/green and West German/gray.

Other NATO forces in largely common colors for those forces, such as the blue French and tan Brits.

The Red Horde

Admin markers a-plenty

More admin markers, and yes, those “refugees” use the same silhouettes as the highway signs in Southern California warning drivers to watch for pedestrians running across the roads.

How does it play? We’ll let you know!

