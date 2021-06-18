June 18, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay – Unboxing Zero Leader (& Expansions!) from DVG

Brant Gby Brant G

Michael Eckenfels, 17 June 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Lucky for me, DVG sent me a copy of Zero Leader when I requested one for review. This game was just released and sent to backers and pre-order folks, so it was nice to get one so quickly. What was even nicer is, DVG sent me not just the base game but the expansions as well.


Unbox-Zero-001

click images to enlarge

The box game, which is pretty hefty in and of itself, is accompanied by a China expansion, a Trainees expansion, and an Aces expansion. I’m going to unbox each of these, so let’s start with the base game itself.

Unbox-Zero-002

I love the Leader series that DVG puts out, all of which are usually from the point of view of the West – the Western Allies in WWII, the United States, Israel, and a variety of other Western-aligned nations. DVG’s Tiger Leader somewhat bucked this trend by being a chance to command a German armored group during WWII, but it was but one example among many. When Zero Leader was announced by designer Chuck Seegert, I was hooked from the get-go. I’d have ordered it myself if that wouldn’t have gotten me into mountains of trouble at home!

Unbox-Zero-003

The color scheme of the box itself is impressive. Given that red is a ubiquitous color choice when it comes to representing the Japanese in World War II games, it seems to be a no-brainer here.

Unbox-Zero-004

The box is nice and thick, too, which is important as the box is filled to the brim with content. Finding room to store the expansions within will be something of a challenge.

Unbox-Zero-005

Upon opening the box, the rule book is the first thing we see.

Unbox-Zero-006

I do like the Miyamoto Musashi quote on the front of it.

Unbox-Zero-007

If you’re familiar with the Leader series, it’s organized much the same – and in full color.

Unbox-Zero-008

Examples throughout help illustrate the game’s pieces.

Unbox-Zero-009

The Aces Expansion, which we’ll take a look at later, is covered within these rules as well.

Unbox-Zero-010

Some of the Japanese fighters available in the game.

Unbox-Zero-011

Some of the multi-engine aircraft available, as well. Even an Ohka makes an appearance.

Unbox-Zero-012

A Dogfight sheet which seems to summarize detailed dogfighting rules.

Unbox-Zero-013

One thing highly impressive to me is the size of this Tactical Display board. Note the game boxes at top; there’s a LOT of room here, which is a very nice touch. Though it makes me wonder, how ‘target rich’ will these environments be, exactly?

Unbox-Zero-014

The base game comes with many playable Campaigns. Here, six of the Introductory-level Campaigns are shown – Wake Island, Philippines, Pearl Harbor, Battle of Santa Cruz, Midway, and Coral Sea. As ‘introductory’ games go, indicating a certain level of learning leniency, this would also be the ‘easy time’ the Japanese had in the early stages of the Pacific War.

Unbox-Zero-016

In addition, there are four Standard Campaigns – Guadalcanal, Port Moresby/Lae, New Georgia, and New Britain.

Unbox-Zero-015

There are two Skilled campaigns – Rabaul and Leyte Gulf.

Unbox-Zero-017

And finally, there are three Expert Campaigns – Home Island Defense, Okinawa, and Luzon.

Unbox-Zero-018

There’s also a Player Log so you can record your Pilots and their exploits throughout the chosen Campaign.

Unbox-Zero-019

A bevvy of Player Aid sheets is included. Note that there are also crossover rules that can be used with Corsair Leader, another DVG title.

Unbox-Zero-020

And the counter sheets…there’s 11 of them, each with 88 counters…we’re talking Fleet Commander Nimitz levels of content, here! Tons of possibilities, it seems.

Unbox-Zero-021

Here’s a close-up of the ordinance in the game. As with all Leader series games, these have a powder blue look to them, making them easy to identify at a glance.

Unbox-Zero-022

Another closeup with some particularly interesting counters.

Unbox-Zero-023

And now a close-up of some Bandits (enemy units) you’ll encounter. What I find interesting here is they’re in red, which you’d think would be Japanese counters, just given the nature of wargame designs. And truthfully, I was wondering if they were going to flip their color schemes in this case, but it looks like they kept this in line with the other Leader series games, where Bandit counters are in red.

Unbox-Zero-024

More close-ups. Sake is very important as it helps remove Stress from Pilots (Stress is something that builds up as they fly Missions and run into issues – eventually their performance will suffer and if it keeps building up, they’ll be unable to fly at a certain point.) Sake is a thematic choice, here.

Unbox-Zero-025

And here we have a close-up of friendly units, in blue – again, usually representing Western type forces, though I can easily see this as the sky-blue background of what they’re flying through.

Unbox-Zero-026

More close-ups! Some site counters (representing fixed anti-air defenses) as well as Skills that can be assigned to your Pilots.

Unbox-Zero-027

Two d10s are also included. I like the airplane icon that’s used in the ‘10’ place.

Unbox-Zero-028

And four packs of cards. I did not open these up to show them off as I figure that’ll happen in a review, and besides, we’ll be here all day with pictures in that case!

Unbox-Zero-029

Now, let’s check out the Zero Leader Trainees Expansion Pack.

Unbox-Zero-030

Looks like it adds more Pilots to the mix from the base game.

Unbox-Zero-031

Here’s the Pilot cards included in the game.

Unbox-Zero-032

And two of what looks like Event cards that are added as well.

Unbox-Zero-033

Next up is the Zero Leader Aces Expansion Pack.

Unbox-Zero-034

Yet more Pilots to add to the base game, but these look like real-world Japanese pilots that became famous aces in their time.

Unbox-Zero-035

Here are the 52 Pilot cards included in this expansion. Looks like real-world pilots, given the portrait additions. A very nice touch.

Unbox-Zero-036

Here are the Event cards – three of them. The box said four so I think I accidentally left one with the Pilot cards. Regardless, more action to include with the base game.

Unbox-Zero-037

And last but not least, the Zero Leader China Expansion.

Unbox-Zero-038

Included is the extra China campaign, which is labeled as an Introductory-level Campaign.

Unbox-Zero-039

Here are two of the other four extra Campaigns included – both Standard-level. They are Indian Ocean Raid and Burma.

Unbox-Zero-040

The last two Campaigns are Malaya and Singapore.

Unbox-Zero-041

And here’s an extra sheet of counters – another 88 of them, just in case you were wondering if there was a way to get more than 1,000 counters total to the table!

Unbox-Zero-042

Here’s a close-up of the enemy Bandits from this expansion – P40s, Hurricanes, and even I-16s. Wait, I-16s? Those are Soviet, I think. Interesting, because it looks like you’ll get to mix it up with them as well in this expansion.

Unbox-Zero-043

And here’s a close-up of some Pilot counters included in this expansion.

Unbox-Zero-044

And more Bandit counters – another eight total.

Unbox-Zero-045

And lastly, a pack of cards. Again, we will see more of these in the future…

That’s a lot of game packed into all that. Looking forward to giving this one a try!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: