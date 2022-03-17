UnboxingDay! War in the Wind by Compass Games

Moe’s Game Table, 17 March 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Going back a few years to a Compass classic of an unknown battle, Moe’s Game Table stops by for a visit with us and his look at War in the Wind, a game that might show up on a classic review at some point.

Thanks to Moe for joining us on #UnboxingDay

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

