UnboxingDay – World in Flames Collector’s Edition Deluxe by ADG

Mike Colello, 18 March 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

INTRO

So how many episodes of My Own Worst Enemy will Mike take to get through a full game? Will we ever find out? Yell at him in our forums to tell him you want to find out, and maybe we’ll open up a pool with an over/under line!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.

You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Like this: Like Loading...