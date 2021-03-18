March 18, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay – World in Flames Collector’s Edition Deluxe by ADG

Brant Gby Brant G

Mike Colello, 18 March 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

INTRO

So how many episodes of My Own Worst Enemy will Mike take to get through a full game? Will we ever find out? Yell at him in our forums to tell him you want to find out, and maybe we’ll open up a pool with an over/under line!

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: