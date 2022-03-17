UnboxingDay! Zurmat by Catastrophe Games

Brant Guillory, 17 March 2022 ~ #UnboxingDay

Catastrophe Games are cranking out some quality titles, and here comes Zurmat, their latest release based on owner/designer Tim Densham’s experiences while deployed to Afghanistan. The Kickstarter funded several months ago, and backers are now starting to receive their games

click images to enlarge

Front and back of the box: evocative artwork, and the usual back-of-the-box info

For a small-press effort, there’s a lot in this box. It’s a bunch of map tiles, counters, blocks, the player boards, some custom dice.

There’s a couple of player boards: a communal calendar, and the individual player trackers.

Front and back of the large & small countersheets. And no, those aren’t lip-prints on the small countersheet. It’s a small walled compound.

A well-illustrated rulebook, with numerous examples of play

There’s a bunch of map tiles with different terrain features. Laying out the district in which the game takes place each time does feel a bit like COIN-cassonne.

There are 6 decks of cards. There’s 2 for each side, plus communal decks. Each player has variable victory conditions, and mission cards. The communal decks include both event & action cards.

Custom dice with variable symbols, including some blank faces.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions. You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support The Armchair Dragoons activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE

WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Like this: Like Loading...