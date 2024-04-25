TBT ~ I feel so used!

RockyMountainNavy, 25 April 2025

For those of us grognards of a certain, uh, advancing age have seen many game stores come and go. For myself, can still remember walking into a small shop with the interesting name of Fascination Corner in the upper level of Arapaho Mall in southeast Denver and seeing racks of gaming magazines and shelves of wargames. Given that was 1979, the game magazines were monochrome affairs and most wargames were hex & counter. Little could I imagine that 45 years later I would walk into a much different store far away from Denver and be thrown back in time—on a Thursday no less!

In a surprising twist of fate, it actually was a recent Thursday that I had the opportunity to step into McKay’s Used Books in Manassas, VA. While nominally a used book reseller, they do have the words “movies,” “music,” and “games” on their store logo. In the past I have scored a few wargames off McKay’s shelves but it usually is very slim (to no) pickings. Not so this Thursday…

As I walked up to the game shelves I am sure I audibly gasped for there was not only a selection of GDW and Avalon Hill wargames from the 1970’s and 1980’s but (huge gasp) six SPI flat box titles! Fortunately, I had the BGG app on my phone so I was able to confirm that nine of the titles on that top row are already members of my collection.

After browsing that first rack and comparing to my collection I went in search of the roleplaying games area only to discover:

I didn’t have a lot of time to spend browsing so I just did a quick look for lower-numbered issues. For both The Courier and Fire & Movement there were a few low-teen numbered issues on the rack.

One of the oldest arguments in the wargaming space is the question, “What is a wargame?” McKay’s seems to have taken the position that wargames are just another form of role-playing game. In some ways I can see their point: by taking command of a side in a wargame you are in many ways role-playing the commanders of that time.

I have no way of knowing for sure, but judging from the “sudden” appearance of this many titles seemingly focused on the early years of wargaming I sense that somebody dumped their collection at McKays.

I was sorely tempted with many of the naval warfare titles. I found a selection of Harpoon books from the days of Adventure Games (Harpoon II) and GDW (Harpoon III). Fortunately (for my wallet) I already possess dead tree editions of these titles.

Did I successfully complete a tactical withdrawal and make it out of McKay’s unscathed? Of course not! In keeping with my RockyMountainNavy moniker I sailed away with Dreadnought: Surface Combat in the Battleship Era, 1906-45 by designer Ira B. Hardy from SPI in 1975.

I also made way with The Fast Carriers: Air-Sea Operations 1941-77 by the great Jim Dunnigan for SPI also from SPI in 1975.

Both of these games feature on #UnboxingDay here on Armchair Dragoons. (ed note: Fast Carriers already did!)

I freely admit that I was very happy to walk out of McKay’s with a few “new to me” wargames in my hands. This Throwback Thursday gave me the opportunity to reconnect with that awesome feeling from days long past in game stores long gone. I enjoyed those few fleeting moments of the spontaneous joy that occurs when one walks into a game shop with no real idea of what games are there and finding something. It was also highly therapeutic to spend some time browsing and touching a game before it arrives at your house. Given a choice between new age boardgamers with their Kickstarters or pre-order programs that run years behind my potentially changing interests and being able to browse for games in person and in the now; well, I’ll take the throwback approach any day.

