UnboxingDay ~ C3i #37 by RBM Studios

Brant Guillory, 18 April 2024 ~ #UnboxingDay

OK, so it’s technically a “magazine” but it’s also a collection of games, variants, and expansions, all in one box er, bag.

click images to enlarge

Yes, that’s considered a “magazine” even though there’s a lot of other stuff in there.

The core of this package is, ultimately, the magazine, which is excellent.

The front & back of the magazine bear a striking resemblance to the front and back of a box.

The “cover game” has a butt-ugly map, but seems to be a functional one. The counters are a small part of the very packed single sheet that’s included, and the rules are a small pamphlet.

Rocky wrote about Drive on Metz yesterday, and it’s included here, too, with its small rulebook, smaller map, and smaller still set of counters.

There’s a third game in here? Yes, yes there is. They must’ve had some extra space on the countersheet to fill.

Some additional counters for other games, which is a common sight in C3i Magazine

Reference sheets for Simple GBoH and some James Bond-themed expansion cards for Twilight Struggle

Finally, it wouldn’t be a variant for a Fred Serval game if it didn’t include the requirement cancel someone!

There’s a lot to chew on in here, from some short-playtime games to some significant authors in the magazine, and any time you get to reference Bond flicks, you take it.

