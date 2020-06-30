With the loss of so money of our Summer conventions to the plague (Origins, WBC, Historicon, Adepticon, and more) we’ve decided to just hold our own convention!
Dragoons Assembly 2020 Events
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Starts
|Duration (minutes)
|Platform
|Max Tickets
|Conflict of Heroesrance 1940 pre-release
|Games
|Friday at 17:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|4
|Moe's Game Table - Happy Hour & Convention Welcome
|Seminar
|Friday at 18:00
|90
|100
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War: Cedar Mountain
|Games
|Friday at 18:00
|180
|VASSAL
|2
|Lock 'n Load Tactical: AIRBORNE!
|Games
|Friday at 19:00
|180
|Tabletopia
|4
|World at War '85torming the Gap
|Games
|Friday at 21:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|4
|Salamanca, an Epic Commands & Colors Napoleonic battle
|Games
|Saturday at 10:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|8
|Designing the "Heroes Rising: Three Kingdoms" wargame
|Seminar
|Saturday at 10:00
|60
|100
|Introduction to Wargame Design at Georgetown University
|Seminar
|Saturday at 11:00
|60
|100
|Lock 'n Load Tactical: AIRBORNE!
|Games
|Saturday at 12:00
|180
|Tabletopia
|4
|Conflict of Heroesrance 1940 pre-release
|Games
|Saturday at 13:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|4
|Games & Sims for Training & Learning
|Seminar
|Saturday at 14:00
|90
|100
|World at War '85torming the Gap
|Games
|Saturday at 15:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|4
|Moe's Game Table - Whiskey Charlie!
|Seminar
|Saturday at 16:00
|60
|100
|Great Campaigns of the American Civil War: Cedar Mountain
|Games
|Saturday at 18:00
|180
|VASSAL
|2
|SPI's Tannenberg
|Games
|Saturday at 18:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|3
|Moe's Game Table - Interview with Uwe from Academy Games
|Seminar
|Saturday at 19:00 PM
|60
|100
|Prokhorovka, an Overlord M'44 WW2 battle
|Games
|Saturday at 20:00 PM
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|8
|Moe's Game Table - Interview with David from Lock 'n Load
|Seminar
|Saturday at 21:00 PM
|60
|100
Thanks for joining us at the Armchair Dragoons, and thanks especially to our partners who are helping make this such a great weekend for wargaming!