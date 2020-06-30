With the loss of so money of our Summer conventions to the plague (Origins, WBC, Historicon, Adepticon, and more) we’ve decided to just hold our own convention!

Dragoons Assembly 2020 Events

Event Name Event Type Starts Duration (minutes) Platform Max Tickets Conflict of Heroesrance 1940 pre-release Games Friday at 17:00 180 Tabletop Simulator 4 Moe's Game Table - Happy Hour & Convention Welcome Seminar Friday at 18:00 90 100 Great Campaigns of the American Civil War: Cedar Mountain Games Friday at 18:00 180 VASSAL 2 Lock 'n Load Tactical: AIRBORNE! Games Friday at 19:00 180 Tabletopia 4 World at War '85torming the Gap Games Friday at 21:00 180 Tabletop Simulator 4 Salamanca, an Epic Commands & Colors Napoleonic battle Games Saturday at 10:00 240 Tabletop Simulator 8 Designing the "Heroes Rising: Three Kingdoms" wargame Seminar Saturday at 10:00 60 100 Introduction to Wargame Design at Georgetown University Seminar Saturday at 11:00 60 100 Lock 'n Load Tactical: AIRBORNE! Games Saturday at 12:00 180 Tabletopia 4 Conflict of Heroesrance 1940 pre-release Games Saturday at 13:00 180 Tabletop Simulator 4 Games & Sims for Training & Learning Seminar Saturday at 14:00 90 100 World at War '85torming the Gap Games Saturday at 15:00 180 Tabletop Simulator 4 Moe's Game Table - Whiskey Charlie! Seminar Saturday at 16:00 60 100 Great Campaigns of the American Civil War: Cedar Mountain Games Saturday at 18:00 180 VASSAL 2 SPI's Tannenberg Games Saturday at 18:00 180 Tabletop Simulator 3 Moe's Game Table - Interview with Uwe from Academy Games Seminar Saturday at 19:00 PM 60 100 Prokhorovka, an Overlord M'44 WW2 battle Games Saturday at 20:00 PM 240 Tabletop Simulator 8 Moe's Game Table - Interview with David from Lock 'n Load Seminar Saturday at 21:00 PM 60 100

Thanks for joining us at the Armchair Dragoons, and thanks especially to our partners who are helping make this such a great weekend for wargaming!