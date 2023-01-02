January 2, 2023
Conventions / News

ACDC 2023 Badge Sales Now Open

Brant Gby Brant G

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 2 January 2023

What’s on the schedule?  Here’s the current event line-up

More events are coming as the GMs submit them, so check back regularly

Event NameEvent TypeMax#StartsTIME (M)Event Platform
Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching GameGame Session3Friday at 10:00180ASCBI.net
Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching GameGame Session3Friday at 16:00180ASCBI.net
World At War: Blood & FuryGame Session4Friday at 17:00240Tabletop Simulator
Judean HammerGame Session4Friday at 18:00120Tabletop Simulator
Song for War: Mediterranean TheaterGame Session4Friday at 18:00240Tabletopia
Blucher "Battle of the Mincio River"Game Session4Friday at 19:00180Tabletop Simulator
Welcome Happy HourSeminar500Friday at 19:00120YouTube
Ginormopod 2050 ADGame Session2Friday at 20:00120VASSAL
Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval AnalysisSeminar500Friday at 21:00120YouTube
Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil WarGame Session4Saturday at 09:00240VASSAL
Wake Up With The DragoonsSeminar500Saturday at 09:00120YouTube
Point Blank: V Is For VictoryGame Session4Saturday at 10:00180Tabletop Simulator
Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never WasGame Session4Saturday at 10:00240Discord
Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching GameGame Session3Saturday at 10:00180ASCBI.net
Campaign: Fall BlauGame Session4Saturday at 11:00120Tabletop Simulator
Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander WargameSeminar500Saturday at 11:00120YouTube
Memoir '44 Operation Market GardenGame Session6Saturday at 13:00240Tabletop Simulator
Bruce Maxwell and Air & ArmorSeminar500Saturday at 15:00120YouTube
Littoral CommanderGame Session4Saturday at 15:00180VASSAL
Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never WasGame Session4Saturday at 16:00240Discord
Lonely CairnGame Session2Saturday at 17:00120Tabletop Simulator
Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold BuchananSeminar500Saturday at 17:00120YouTube
Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil WarGame Session3Saturday at 19:00120Tabletop Simulator
What A Tanker!Game Session4Saturday at 20:00240Tabletop Simulator
Wake Up With The DragoonsSeminar500Sunday at 09:00120YouTube
Jutland - Run To The SouthGame Session5Sunday at 10:00240Discord
The Inchon InvasionSeminar500Sunday at 11:0060YouTube
Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil WarGame Session3Sunday at 12:00120Tabletop Simulator
Ginormopod 2050 ADGame Session2Sunday at 14:00120VASSAL
Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching GameGame Session3Sunday at 16:00180ASCBI.net

 

