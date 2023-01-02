ACDC 2023 Badge Sales Now Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 2 January 2023
- Badge sales are now open for the 2023 Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention (ACDC)
- Full OPORD & details can be found here
- As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters have free badges / early event registration
What’s on the schedule? Here’s the current event line-up
More events are coming as the GMs submit them, so check back regularly
|Event Name
|Event Type
|Max#
|Starts
|TIME (M)
|Event Platform
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Friday at 10:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Friday at 16:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|World At War: Blood & Fury
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 17:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Judean Hammer
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 18:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Song for War: Mediterranean Theater
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 18:00
|240
|Tabletopia
|Blucher "Battle of the Mincio River"
|Game Session
|4
|Friday at 19:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Welcome Happy Hour
|Seminar
|500
|Friday at 19:00
|120
|YouTube
|Ginormopod 2050 AD
|Game Session
|2
|Friday at 20:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval Analysis
|Seminar
|500
|Friday at 21:00
|120
|YouTube
|Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil War
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 09:00
|240
|VASSAL
|Wake Up With The Dragoons
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 09:00
|120
|YouTube
|Point Blank: V Is For Victory
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 10:00
|180
|Tabletop Simulator
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 10:00
|240
|Discord
|Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Saturday at 10:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
|Campaign: Fall Blau
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 11:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander Wargame
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 11:00
|120
|YouTube
|Memoir '44 Operation Market Garden
|Game Session
|6
|Saturday at 13:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Bruce Maxwell and Air & Armor
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 15:00
|120
|YouTube
|Littoral Commander
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 15:00
|180
|VASSAL
|Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 16:00
|240
|Discord
|Lonely Cairn
|Game Session
|2
|Saturday at 17:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold Buchanan
|Seminar
|500
|Saturday at 17:00
|120
|YouTube
|Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War
|Game Session
|3
|Saturday at 19:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|What A Tanker!
|Game Session
|4
|Saturday at 20:00
|240
|Tabletop Simulator
|Wake Up With The Dragoons
|Seminar
|500
|Sunday at 09:00
|120
|YouTube
|Jutland - Run To The South
|Game Session
|5
|Sunday at 10:00
|240
|Discord
|The Inchon Invasion
|Seminar
|500
|Sunday at 11:00
|60
|YouTube
|Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War
|Game Session
|3
|Sunday at 12:00
|120
|Tabletop Simulator
|Ginormopod 2050 AD
|Game Session
|2
|Sunday at 14:00
|120
|VASSAL
|Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game
|Game Session
|3
|Sunday at 16:00
|180
|ASCBI.net
