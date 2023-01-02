ACDC 2023 Badge Sales Now Open

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 2 January 2023

What’s on the schedule? Here’s the current event line-up

More events are coming as the GMs submit them, so check back regularly

Event Name Event Type Max# Starts TIME (M) Event Platform Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game Game Session 3 Friday at 10:00 180 ASCBI.net Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game Game Session 3 Friday at 16:00 180 ASCBI.net World At War: Blood & Fury Game Session 4 Friday at 17:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Judean Hammer Game Session 4 Friday at 18:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Song for War: Mediterranean Theater Game Session 4 Friday at 18:00 240 Tabletopia Blucher "Battle of the Mincio River" Game Session 4 Friday at 19:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Welcome Happy Hour Seminar 500 Friday at 19:00 120 YouTube Ginormopod 2050 AD Game Session 2 Friday at 20:00 120 VASSAL Professional Wargaming with the Center for Naval Analysis Seminar 500 Friday at 21:00 120 YouTube Learn to Play Great Campaigns of the American Civil War Game Session 4 Saturday at 09:00 240 VASSAL Wake Up With The Dragoons Seminar 500 Saturday at 09:00 120 YouTube Point Blank: V Is For Victory Game Session 4 Saturday at 10:00 180 Tabletop Simulator Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was Game Session 4 Saturday at 10:00 240 Discord Squadron Strike: Newton's Cradle Teaching Game Game Session 3 Saturday at 10:00 180 ASCBI.net Campaign: Fall Blau Game Session 4 Saturday at 11:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Sebastian Bae & the Littoral Commander Wargame Seminar 500 Saturday at 11:00 120 YouTube Memoir '44 Operation Market Garden Game Session 6 Saturday at 13:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Bruce Maxwell and Air & Armor Seminar 500 Saturday at 15:00 120 YouTube Littoral Commander Game Session 4 Saturday at 15:00 180 VASSAL Twilight: 2000, Roleplaying in the Future That Never Was Game Session 4 Saturday at 16:00 240 Discord Lonely Cairn Game Session 2 Saturday at 17:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Pushing Cardboard Interviews Harold Buchanan Seminar 500 Saturday at 17:00 120 YouTube Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War Game Session 3 Saturday at 19:00 120 Tabletop Simulator What A Tanker! Game Session 4 Saturday at 20:00 240 Tabletop Simulator Wake Up With The Dragoons Seminar 500 Sunday at 09:00 120 YouTube Jutland - Run To The South Game Session 5 Sunday at 10:00 240 Discord The Inchon Invasion Seminar 500 Sunday at 11:00 60 YouTube Land and Freedom: The Spanish Revolution and Civil War Game Session 3 Sunday at 12:00 120 Tabletop Simulator Ginormopod 2050 AD Game Session 2 Sunday at 14:00 120 VASSAL Squadron Strike: Romance of the Seven Realms Teaching Game Game Session 3 Sunday at 16:00 180 ASCBI.net

