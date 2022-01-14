TheACDC Starts Today

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 14 January 2022

After months of counting down, weeks of advertising, days of registration, and at least a few minutes of planning, it’s time for The 2022 ArmChair Dragoons/Digital Convention (#TheACDC).

You can still get registered, too!

We’re kicking off today with

Lock ‘n Load Tactical

Wargame Bootcamp – Atlantic Chase Demo

World at War ’85

Judean Hammer

… and that’s all before we get around to our ‘official’ welcome/happy hour show with Moe’s Game Table and other friends!

And right after that happy hour, stick around for Justegarde’s interview with Dr Witcz and the design team behind Robotech Reconstruction (yes, it’s a wargame hiding in a media franchise!)

The rest of tonight?

LNLP and Point Blank: V for Victory

Newton’s Cradle, with the Squadron Strike rules

Ardwulf’s OCS Bootcamp (watch live!)

Song for War (WW2 in the Med)

And plenty of great games tomorrow, many of which still have some seats available, like the Strife of Eagles linked Kriegsspiel games.

