Conventions Are Back!

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 21 November 2021

After a year with no conventions, Veterans’ Day Weekend of 2021 say no fewer than 4 significant conventions happening around the country.

Thanks to some pandemic-related schedule shifts, plus a couple of other scheduling quirks, this weekend gave us

Compass Games Expo – Connecticut

Historicon – Pennsylvania

MACE – North Carolina

SDHISTCON – California (well, virtual, but still….)

All right on top of each other for the same couple of days.

While the Dragoons weren’t able to make it to any of these as a team, we have associates all over the place who were more than happy to share their photos with us, from all 4 conventions.

click images to enlarge

SDHISTCON

Images from Bobby Factor & Andrew Buchholz

HISTORICON

Images from Sebastian Bae & Merle Robinson

MACE

Images from Jeff Smith & Ron McClurg

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

COMPASS GAMES EXPO

Images from Moe Fitzgerald & Ardwulf

