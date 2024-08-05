Announcing Fall Assembly 2024

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 August 2024

Announcing the key information for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly

This small convention will again be hosted by The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC, and we hope it grows large enough that we’ll be in a new facility next year.

Badge sales are set to open in about 2 weeks, and specific event registration will open the following week as we confirm all of the submitted events

Convention hours are

1p-11p Friday 11 October

9a-11p Saturday 12 October

9a-5p Sunday 13 October

Badges are $25 for the weekend, which include some custom Armchair Dragoons swag, a few munchies, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to round up before the event.

There are a limited number of early-bird badges available at a discount, and don’t forget that Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events like this one.

As with last year, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility but you can find local hotels here. This year’s event is the weekend before the State Fair in North Carolina, so hotel availability should be better than last year.

If you’d like to submit an event as a GM, please use this submission link. GM’s with 2 approved events get a badge discount.

See everyone in October for a great weekend of slinging dice!

