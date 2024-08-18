Badge Registration Now Open For Fall Assembly 2024

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 18 August 2024

Badge registration is now open for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly

This small convention will again be hosted by The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC, and we hope it grows large enough that we’ll be in a new facility next year.

Badges are $25 for the weekend, which include some custom Armchair Dragoons swag, a few munchies, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to round up before the event.

There are a limited number of early-bird badges available at a discount, and don’t forget that Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events like this one.

As with last year, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility but you can find local hotels here. This year’s event is the weekend before the State Fair in North Carolina, so hotel availability should be better than last year.

The current list of scheduled events is below, but there will also be plenty of space for pickup games, especially since everyone will want to open up and play with all their newest purchases.

Name Type Max# Starts Minutes #Maneuver Warfare: The Card Game Card Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 120 Air & Armor: Würzburg Board Game 5 FRI 10/11 at 14:00 300 Air & Armor: Würzburg Board Game 5 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 300 GMT Battles of the American Revolution Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 13:00 240 GMT Rebel Fury Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 14:00 120 GMT Rebel Fury Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 10:00 120 GMT's Fort Sumter Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 12:00 120 NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot Board Game 4 SUN 10/13 at 09:00 300 Raider Drop Zone Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 16:00 180 Raider Drop Zone Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 09:00 240 SPI's Bundeswehr Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 19:00 120 Star Wars: Armada Minis Game 10 SAT 10/12 at 13:00 120 Star Wars: Armada Minis Game 10 SAT 10/12 at 15:00 120 Take That Street Board Game 4 FRI 10/11 at 19:00 120 Take That Street Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 18:00 120 TCS - Goose Green Board Game 4 SAT 10/12 at 11:00 240 World In The Air 85 Board Game 2 SAT 10/12 at 14:00 240

If you’d like to submit an event as a GM, please use this submission link. GM’s with 2 approved events get a badge discount.

See everyone in October for a great weekend of slinging dice!

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...