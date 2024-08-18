August 19, 2024
Badge Registration Now Open For Fall Assembly 2024

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 18 August 2024

Badge registration is now open for the 2024 Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly

This small convention will again be hosted by The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC, and we hope it grows large enough that we’ll be in a new facility next year.

Badges are $25 for the weekend, which include some custom Armchair Dragoons swag, a few munchies, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to round up before the event.
There are a limited number of early-bird badges available at a discount, and don’t forget that Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events like this one.

As with last year, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility but you can find local hotels here.  This year’s event is the weekend before the State Fair in North Carolina, so hotel availability should be better than last year.

The current list of scheduled events is below, but there will also be plenty of space for pickup games, especially since everyone will want to open up and play with all their newest purchases.

NameTypeMax#StartsMinutes
#Maneuver Warfare: The Card GameCard Game4SAT 10/12 at 09:00120
Air & Armor: WürzburgBoard Game5FRI 10/11 at 14:00300
Air & Armor: WürzburgBoard Game5SAT 10/12 at 09:00300
GMT Battles of the American RevolutionBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 13:00240
GMT Rebel FuryBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 14:00120
GMT Rebel FuryBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 10:00120
GMT's Fort SumterBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 12:00120
NATO: The Cold War Goes HotBoard Game4SUN 10/13 at 09:00300
Raider Drop ZoneBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 16:00180
Raider Drop ZoneBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 09:00240
SPI's BundeswehrBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 19:00120
Star Wars: ArmadaMinis Game10SAT 10/12 at 13:00120
Star Wars: ArmadaMinis Game10SAT 10/12 at 15:00120
Take That StreetBoard Game4FRI 10/11 at 19:00120
Take That StreetBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 18:00120
TCS - Goose GreenBoard Game4SAT 10/12 at 11:00240
World In The Air 85Board Game2SAT 10/12 at 14:00240

 

If you’d like to submit an event as a GM, please use this submission link.  GM’s with 2 approved events get a badge discount.

See everyone in October for a great weekend of slinging dice!

 

