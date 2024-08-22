Origins 2024! The Exhibit Hall ~ All Of It

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 22 August 2024

The vast majority of what we cover during Origins focuses on wargaming and wargame-adjacent content (like the Origins War College) or the occasional friends-of-the-Dragoons (like Free League Publishing, or Carolina Game Tables). We will get some walking around within the exhibit hall, and the rest of the convention, as you can see in our photo galleries and write-ups (linked at the end of the article).

This year, however, we endeavored to tackle a much larger project with the exhibit hall: get at least 1 picture of every booth in there. And we got close! There’s a handful of booths we missed, and we probably got them in our video. Next year we’ll be a little more methodical about it, but for now, here’s your (almost) full photo inventory of the 2024 Origins Exhibit Hall.

First off, here’s our exhibit hall walkthrough video. We published this to our YouTube feed during the convention, but we’re adding here to help complete the view of the exhibit hall.

The original map as published on their site needed a little help, but we did find a different map that included a bunch of vendor names directly on the map, as well as the booth numbers. The pink highlighted booths are the ones we called out in our Origins 2024 countdown article highlighting the exhibit hall

click to enlarge

Here’s the sortable table of everyone in the exhibit hall as published by the official Origins Game Fair website. You can find the official Origins numbered-booth version of the map below the grid of booths, and as always with our pictures, clicken to embiggen (which opens the image in a new tab)

ACD Origins 2024 - Exhibit Hall Booth Gallery

EXHIBITOR BOOTH # PIX Mischief Loot 100 Sideboard Games 101 Dave & Adam's Card World 102 V1 Tech 103 Dispel Dice 106 Decision Games/Stategy & Tactics Press 107 Crates of Chaos 110 Possible Worlds Games 112 Dirty Woods 113 Archania's Workshop, LLC 114 Blue Rondo Games 118 Magic Minis and More 120 Roll With Adventure 124 Rose Micro Solutions 126 Red Planet Games Co. 130 Addax Games 131 Conquest / Para Bellum Games 132 GDEX 133 Scorpion Lair Games 137 GamingTrend 145 No Limit Gaming 201 SRG Universe 207 Hectic Electron Games 208 misty mountain gaming 212 DMDave Publishing 213 Res Nova Games 214 Black Labrador Creations, LLC 215 All Game Terrain 231 Binho Board 232 GalaxyCon 233 Fables & Tables Magazine 234 N3 Studios 235 Triforge Laser Design 236 243 Start Here! Beach House RPGs 245 Wise Wizard Games 301 Indie Press Revolution 307 Wet Ink Games 309 Archon Games 312 The Crafty Gamer 313 Evil Genius Games 315 Next Level Miniatures 332 Digital TableTops 334 Stone Age Entertainment 336 Eric Fortune 338 wicked weird artist 339 Anadia-chan 342 Castle Keep Crafts 343 Terrible Games 344 Rainbow Quest 345 Foam Brain Games 401 Troll and Toad 407 Matsuricon 412 Free League Publishing 413 Paint & Take 418 Mega Kawaii Cuties 438 After Sunfall 439 Tom Bacon Art 442 Welcome Home Creations TN 444 Pin Trading Booth 448 Extra Life Columbus 451 Bezier Games, Inc 501 Limithron 512 Runaway Parade Games 513 FanRoll by Metallic Dice Games 515 Imagining Games 519 The Army Painter 521 Miniatures Display Space 522 Chronicle RPGs 525 Hymgho Premium Gaming 527 Miniatures Display Space 530 The Bodhana Group 531 Goblin's Hut 533 Tabletop Gaymers 535 Mage Hand Press 537 LUZ-ART 538 Beldolor Studios 539 Pour Over Gaming 543 The Collector Store 545 Game Universe 551 World of Game Design 601





Wyrd Games 618 & Room A110 Speedrobo Games 619 Chaotic Great 622 Hopes Game Manufacturer 623 Whales Entertainment 625 Lay of the Land 631 Level Up Sabers 631 The Geek Preacher 632 McDavitt Publishing 633 Trans Atlantis Games LLC 634 Manta Ray Creations 635 SeaBound Board Game 636 Oathen 637 Golden Light Dice 638 Action Fiction 639 Art by Kellianne Stakenas 642 Dbl Feature 643 TeeMinus24.com 645 Ironguard Supplies 651 Restoration Games 701 & Room A121 Cyber Wizard Games 709 Lore Link 713 TeeTurtle 715 9th Level Games 719 SFR 722 Critical Crafting 723 Decus Workshop 725 Gamer Concepts 727 Obscure Reference Games 731 Dragon Armor Games 732 I MUSTACHE U 734 LaunchBoom 735 United Daffodils 736 The Art of Jeremy Provost LLC 737 Lilystrations 738 Smoking Glue Guns 739 Andrew Heath Design + Illustration 742 My Little Demon 743 Lowen Games 745 Chasing Dopamine 750 Hrothgar's Hoard, LLC 809 Brotherwise Games 810 Horrible Adorables 812 Boda Games Manufacturing 813 Grey Fox Games 815 Distractia 822 The WitchBorn 823 Crit Hit Ceramics 824 3WS Games 827 Origami Whale Games 830 B.A. Games 831 FoxHen Creatives 832 Aether Objects 834 Parakeet Griffin Games 835 Gaming At Joe's 836 Lamf Games 837 Jessy Cabrera 838 KamoriaArt 839 Interstellar Dice 842 Miniature Market 901 Indie Game Studios 907 Floodgate Games 908 Board & Dice 909 Strange Machine Games 910 Mystic Tomes & Treasures 911 Twilight Creations 915 Crystal Caste 919 Sophisticated Cerberus Games 921 Role 4 Initiative 922 Slayer Games 924 Siege Command 925 Goliath Coins 926 Surfin' Meeple 927 Carolina Game Tables 931 Arcknight / Mimic Dice 933 Log Cabin Game Company 934 Grod Games 936 From the Feywild 937 Wired Dice Goblin 938 The Dicey Dungeon 939 Saving Throw Pillows 943 Cosplay Deviants 945 Cephalofair Games 1001 Flatworks Gaming 1007 Table Top Candle Company 1008 TNT Laser Works 1009 Limitless Adventures 1010 Praetorian Board Games 1011 Zero Strategy Games 1012 Bridge Distribution 1015 Sea Dog Games Studios 1019 Blackout Games 1020 Break Geek Games 1021 Forgeborne Games 1022 WinGo Games 1023 Critical Kit 1024 Play to Z 1025 Vesuvius Media 1027 Thor Custom Designs 1031 MyNerdLife 1032 Monster Adventure Terrain 1033 Cardboard Gaming, LLC 1036 Fangorn Forge and Cavernwire Games 1037 Portreii 1038 Lor Illustration 1039 Nerdzilly 1042 Brieck Draw 1043 Esotera 1045 Rising Empire Studios 1101 Norse Foundry 1106 Chaosium Inc. 1107 Alwin Games 1108 SlugFest Games 1109 Bard and Broad 1110 Enterprise Games 1115 Iron Wind Metals 1119



Legends of Avantris 1120 Lime Green Games 1122 Sirius Dice 1123 Pet Domination, LLC 1124 Free RPG Day 1125 Envy Born Games 1127 First Fish Games 1130 Geeky Endeavors 1131 Weathervane Games 1133 WarpTable 1137 Cryptid Dicecraft 1138 Author Ray Wenck 1139 Steve Messenger Art 1142 Woodside Illustrations - Kayla Woodside 1143 Rebekah's Fate 1145 Gate Keeper Games & Dice 1201 Goodman Games 1207 Board Game Mystery Boxes & Mayday Games/ Imperial Publishing 1208 Bazada Games 1212 Smirk & Dagger Games 1213 DoFine Games Co. Ltd 1220 Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza (Dolphin Hat Games) 1222 Pegasus Publishing 1223 Wattsalpoag Games 1231 DaSueDragon Designs 1232 Grand Gamers Guild 1233 Adventures' Stationery And Supply 1236 SKY GAME 1237 Tangled Earth Arts 1238 Woodside Illustrations - Brent Woodside 1242 Capstone Games 1301 Inside Up Games 1307 Hachette Boardgames 1311 Van Ryder Games 1319 Last Night Games 1322 Gem Blenders TCG 1323 The Dietz Foundation 1324 TIMBER! 1325 Najarian Art 1326 Grandpa Beck's Games 1327 Thunderworks Games 1331 Allen Panakal Art 1333 Dapper On Arrival 1336 Equilibrium USG 1337 Pollia Design 1338 Enchanted Madness Creations 1339 Arcadian Chain 1343 Loading Crew Crafts 1345 Arcane Wonders 1401 Black Oak Workshop 1411 Elf Creek Games 1413 Academy Games 1419

AMIGO Games 1422 Daria Askenova 1438 Pawley Studios 1442 Studio de Sade & Fine Art of Nigel Sade 1443 Geekify 1444 B Field Games 1445 Allplay 1501 & Supported Play 2210 KTBG/Burnt Island Games 1513 LongPack Games & Toys 1515 Czech Games Edition 1519 The Art of Brent Chumley 1542 Ian Moss Creative 1543 Madam Coyote LLC 1544 Catmint Games 1545 BTA Workshop 1547 Havoc Games, LLC 1549 Studio 2 Publishing 1601 Robin's Nerd Supplies 1611 & Room A122 Around the Stump Games 1613 Fireside Games 1614 25th Century Games 1615 Chip Theory Games LLC 1623 VRGames/VR-Soft.com 1631 WM Homestead 1633 TeeTurtle Fandoms 1637 Nate Lovett 1639 Citrus Atelier 1642 Pink Hawk Games 1644 Epic Meltdown Candles 1646 BrownCastle Games 1647 Nimue Innovation Studios 1648 Drayer Ink 1649 Urban Professional Games 1649 Art by Charles Urbach 1701 We Ride Games 1705 Outset 1709 Solis Game Studio 1712 Dice Dungeons 1731 Best Man Gaming LLC 1737 Jacob Walker Art 1739 Tea Punk Teas 1809 Joe Slucher Art 1813 Gameland 1815 Ravenwood Woodworks 1831 Fyre & Ashe 1833 Dice Mugs 1837 Dream Vale Studios 1838 BlindCoyote 1839 Japanime Games 1900 Panda Cult Games 1908 Rookie Mage Games` 1912 DPH Games Inc. 1914 Authors Alcove 1918 (see gallery below) Furia Games 1919 The Merchant of Many Things 1921 Long Dog Games 1925 SkeletonKey Games 1930 Snowbright Studio 1931 Splattered Ink Games 1932 Showcase 1933 BitsBins 1936 Mina Soleil 1937 CB3 Studio & Gaming 1938 Bellum Creations 1939 Cosplay Corner 2001 Dark Moon Cards and Games 2018 Krit Dice 2022 Brother Ming Games 2023 Mischief & Malice TCG 2024 Natasia Embroidery 2025 Tokki's Whimsical TImes 2026 Horizon Board Games 2027 Black Hole Rainbows 2029 Orto Games 2032 GrimStylesArt 2033 Green Butterfly Games 2035 Combee Collectibles 2036 Gamer Girl Jewelry 2037 Savvy Jensen Art 2038 Pocket Jacks Comics 2039 Queen Games 2100 & 2101 - Supported Play (Hall C) Catalyst Game Labs 2508 - Supported Play (Hall C) Boardwalk Puzzles Tournament of Pieces Space

(Almost) all of the booths in the exhibit hall from Origins 2024

Authors Alcove – 1918

Rather than stuff too many pictures into the table, here are the folks in the Authors Alcove

click to enlarge

ORIGINS 2024 COVERAGE



PREVIEWS:

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ THE ORIGINS OF ORIGINS

AT THE SHOW:

SETUP & FIRST GAMES ~ DAY 1 REPORT ~ THE SHAMAN ASCENDS ~ THE EXHIBIT HALL ~ THE VIEW FROM ABOVE ~ BINGO ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ COSTUME PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ KRIEGSSPIEL ~ AAR ~ YOUTUBE PLAYLIST

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD



Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You also can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads. (We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...