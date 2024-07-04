Origins 2024! Games on Tables

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 4 July 2024

Obviously we’re going to focus on our Wargame HQ, but there’s a lot of other gaming at Origins, whether it’s other wargaming groups, sponsored play areas, the open gaming hall with the CABS library, the RPG sessions, or the giant Crokinole area that keeps expanding, there’s plenty of gameplay to go around

Note, please don’t ask us what all the games are. We tried to get box photos when practical to help you ID the games, but we’re moving so fast to cover a lot of ground that we don’t get all the game names while taking pictures.

There were several other minis wargaming groups & tables in the area, whether the HMGS-Great Lakes chapter, or the Red Shirts, or just the Frattenspiel tables, it wasn’t hard to find minis wargaming in the game hall this year.

click images to enlarge

There was other tabletop/board wargaming that was not run by the Wargame HQ. Note that this gallery doesn’t include the 12-hour game of Fire in the Lake, the several games of ASL that were floating around, or the usual session of The US Civil War that’s always there – most of which didn’t have people at the table when we saw them, so we opted to skip the photos.

click images to enlarge

It’s easy to miss the RPG areas since they are in a different location from the main gaming hall, over on the ‘wrong’ side of the tracks (literally!) But there’s still plenty of gameplay to be had over there, and here’s a peek at some of it.

First up, some additional pictures from Walter’s Twilight: 2000 shootout, and if you’d like to know more, you should check out his extended coverage of his overall Origins experience.

click images to enlarge

There was also a Fallout session that Walter bounced early from (since that was a replacement for the session he actually wanted to play in) and here’s a few photos from that one.

click images to enlarge

And here are the other RPGs we saw whilst pootling about!

click images to enlarge

The main gaming hall also includes some “sponsored play” areas, which are tables controlled by specific publishers for their own events. These sponsored play areas also allow for some vendor sales, as if they were in the exhibit hall, so you’ll see some games for sale in these galleries. We’re also lumping in all the stuff that didn’t fit into something specific above, so you’ll have BattleTech and Car Wars alongside Carcassonne and the train gamers, plus way more Crokinole than should be allowed in public. There are also some pics from the UnPub room in here.

click images to enlarge

As you can see, there are games for everyone at Origins. Although wargaming isn’t a huge percentage of the show the way it was at its start, it’s still pretty big, and there’s plenty of other wargaming and wargame-adjacent games to keep your interest for the weekend

ORIGINS 2024 COVERAGE



PREVIEWS:

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWS ~ CONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT

AT THE SHOW:

SETUP & FIRST GAMES ~ DAY 1 REPORT ~ THE SHAMAN ASCENDS ~ EXHIBIT HALL ~ BINGO ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ COSTUME PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, BlueSky, Facebook, TwXtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

At the Origins Game Fair, so vast,

Wargaming enthusiasts amassed,

With armies in sight,

They prepared for the fight,

And victory was theirs at last.

Like this: Like Loading...