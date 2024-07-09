Origins 2024! Convention Photos

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 8 July 2024

There’s always a bunch of photos from Origins that don’t really fit in any of our other categories, but are fun to share.

Setup & tear-down are always an . . . ‘interesting’ time in the exhibit hall, as forklifts, skid-loaders, and more all zip around as everyone dis/assembles their booths

There’s always a variety of non-gaming activities going on, and not all of them involve standing in lines. Although it’d be nice if Origins has more than 2 badge printers working at a time next year. Whether it was outside construction screwing with traffic, painting minis, occasional musical performances, War College seminars, or sci-fi-themed scape rooms, there’s a lot that folks can jump into at Origins

There’s a comic & game store in the convention center, and in a target rich environment, they had a big ‘flea market’ style sale going on Sunday

And yes, McKenna is coming back next year as the admin lead over at the Wargame HQ, so you can see her for Dragoons shirts, badge ribbons, raffle tickets, and more

At the Origins Game Fair, so vast,

Wargaming enthusiasts amassed,

With armies in sight,

They prepared for the fight,

And victory was theirs at last.

