June 24, 2024
Conventions

Origins 2024! The View From Above

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 22 June 2024

When you’ve got a hook-up, you take advantage of it

And here’s a look at Origins from above

The main gaming hall is the furthest north, and is the one on the left as you’re standing on the concourse; we’re on the far left, pretty far back, in the 2500 aisle

O24 PANO 1

from this hall, as we move South, or to the right on the concourse as we’re looking at the convention halls, into the first half of the exhibit hall

O24 PANO 2

And then finally the furthest to the right, and the furthest South, we have the exhibit hall starting at the 100 aisle

O24 PANO 3

 

click images to enlarge

And here’s a look at some other overhead shots

 

click images to enlarge

Plenty more coming soon!

 

ORIGINS 2024 COVERAGE

PREVIEWS:
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ WARGAME HQ GAME PREVIEWS ~ WAR COLLEGE PREVIEWSCONSOLIDATED ALL WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT
AT THE SHOW:
SETUP & FIRST GAMES ~ DAY 1 REPORT ~ DAY 2 REPORT ~ OVERHEAD ~ DAY 3 REPORT ~ DAY 4 REPORT ~ EXHIBIT HALL ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT  ~ COSTUME PHOTOS ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS  ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonBlueSky, Facebook, TwXtter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

At the Origins Game Fair, so vast,
Wargaming enthusiasts amassed,
With armies in sight,
They prepared for the fight,
And victory was theirs at last.

Armchair Dragoons PAO

Official Public Affairs account for The Armchair Dragoons, for official site news, and other contributors.

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: