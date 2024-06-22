Origins 2024! The View From Above

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 22 June 2024

When you’ve got a hook-up, you take advantage of it

And here’s a look at Origins from above

The main gaming hall is the furthest north, and is the one on the left as you’re standing on the concourse; we’re on the far left, pretty far back, in the 2500 aisle

from this hall, as we move South, or to the right on the concourse as we’re looking at the convention halls, into the first half of the exhibit hall

And then finally the furthest to the right, and the furthest South, we have the exhibit hall starting at the 100 aisle

click images to enlarge

And here’s a look at some other overhead shots

click images to enlarge

Plenty more coming soon!

