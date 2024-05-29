Origins 2024 Countdown! All The Other Wargaming Events

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 May 2024
There are a ton of wargaming events at Origins that are not sponsored by the Armchair Dragoons, especially miniatures games. There are a variety of board wargames, NDSMG/LARPs, home-brewed games, and fanciful alt-histories. This listing obviously does not include pickup games, wargames scheduled between friends to link up in the board room, or folks that just grabbed a random table to play (or playtest) something. Nevertheless, there’s a LOT of wargaming here.
A few caveats – this is filtered through a couple of lenses, including the “wargame” category, the “history” category, and then also filtering the board game / minis game categories, and weeding out the things that don’t apply. There’s also some things that did fit those categories that we still screened out – like someone submitting King of New York as a “wargame”.
- Note that we also screened out all of the BattleTech events not because we don’t love them, but because they’d’ve overwhelmed the overall listings
- Default sort is by start time, but the table can be sorted on any column header
- Finally, any misspellllings in these listings were in the original submissions, like the dude who left the “s” out of “Austerlitz”
- There’s almost 300 lines here, so you’ll need to flip through several pages of listings.
|Event Name
|Event #
|Type
|Max #
|Time
|Mins
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3830
|Minis Game
|9
|6/19 WED at 1:00 PM
|180
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|3615
|Minis Game
|8
|6/19 WED at 1:00 PM
|120
|Airships & Empires - The Gathering Storm
|1170
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 2:00 PM
|180
|Armored Predators
|5160
|Minis Game
|10
|6/19 WED at 2:00 PM
|240
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|3835
|Minis Game
|9
|6/19 WED at 2:00 PM
|120
|Wings of Glory WWII: Time to Empty the Sheep™s Pen!
|3914
|Minis Game
|12
|6/19 WED at 2:00 PM
|180
|Colt Express
|2292
|Board Game
|5
|6/19 WED at 2:00 PM
|120
|WoG WWI Balloon busting
|3481
|Minis Game
|14
|6/19 WED at 3:00 PM
|180
|WoG WWII Fighter sweep over the Fatherland.
|3480
|Minis Game
|14
|6/19 WED at 3:00 PM
|180
|Black Water Gulch
|2003
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 4:00 PM
|180
|Depot Raid
|5173
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 4:00 PM
|240
|DropFleet Commander
|2029
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 4:00 PM
|120
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6071
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 4:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6077
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 4:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6065
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 4:30 PM
|210
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2044
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 5:00 PM
|120
|Wings of Glory WWI: Wings of¦ Gojira?
|3913
|Minis Game
|14
|6/19 WED at 5:00 PM
|180
|Armored Predators
|5161
|Minis Game
|10
|6/19 WED at 6:00 PM
|240
|Bolt Action - Learn to play
|2012
|Minis Game
|8
|6/19 WED at 6:00 PM
|90
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3829
|Minis Game
|9
|6/19 WED at 6:00 PM
|180
|Operation Unthinkable
|5199
|Minis Game
|8
|6/19 WED at 6:00 PM
|240
|Sky Pirates
|2099
|Minis Game
|6
|6/19 WED at 6:00 PM
|120
|Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?
|3938
|RPG
|13
|6/19 WED at 7:00 PM
|300
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|3834
|Minis Game
|9
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|120
|WoG WWI Escadrille saves the Cauldrons
|3483
|Minis Game
|14
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|180
|WoG WWII Skytrains at Guadalcanal “ October 1942
|3482
|Minis Game
|14
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|180
|Axis & Allies 1940 Pacific and Europe
|2279
|Board Game
|3
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|480
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6070
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6076
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6064
|Board Game
|4
|6/19 WED at 12:00 PM
|210
|Aerodrome
|4518
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|240
|Airships & Empires - Saharan Mirage
|1173
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|180
|Black Water Gulch
|2001
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|180
|Cruel Seas
|2019
|Minis Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|120
|Firefight Learn to Play
|3622
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|120
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3828
|Minis Game
|9
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|180
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|3616
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|120
|The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings
|5210
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|240
|Thunder Rolls
|951
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|240
|ALIENS: Bug Hunt
|4924
|Board Game
|5
|6/20 THU at 1:00 PM
|120
|Operation: Incan Condor (Top Secret New World Order)
|443
|RPG
|4
|6/20 THU at 2:00 PM
|240
|Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 2
|5235
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 2:00 PM
|300
|WoG WWI Gasbags of Glory “ Summer 1918
|3475
|Minis Game
|14
|6/20 THU at 2:00 PM
|180
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6073
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 2:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6079
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 2:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6067
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 2:30 PM
|210
|Depot Raid
|5175
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|240
|DropFleet Commander - fleet test
|2032
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|180
|Firefight Learn to Play
|3623
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|120
|ALIENS: Bug Hunt;
|4927
|Board Game
|5
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|120
|Bolt Action - Learn to play
|2014
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 5:00 PM
|90
|FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of Plum Point
|1167
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 5:00 PM
|240
|Pegasus Bridge
|5200
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 5:00 PM
|300
|Sky Pirates
|2095
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 5:00 PM
|120
|Armored Predators
|5163
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|240
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|976
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|240
|Have a Nice Trip?
|5193
|Minis Game
|16
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|240
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3827
|Minis Game
|9
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|180
|Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted!
|3904
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|180
|The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings
|5211
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|240
|Wings of Glory
|4539
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|180
|National Security Decision-Making Game Cold War FastPlay
|2337
|LARP
|99
|6/20 THU at 6:00 PM
|240
|Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?
|3940
|RPG
|13
|6/20 THU at 7:00 PM
|300
|Battles of Austerlitz
|982
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 7:00 PM
|240
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5188
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 7:00 PM
|240
|General Glen's WWII Combat
|936
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 7:00 PM
|240
|Operation: Bolivar's Retreat (Top Secret New World Order)
|442
|RPG
|4
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome
|4515
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|240
|Black Water Gulch
|2002
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|180
|Blood Red Skies
|2006
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|120
|Cruel Seas
|2020
|Minis Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|120
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3838
|Minis Game
|9
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|180
|Kill Team - Tournament
|2040
|Minis Game
|16
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|360
|Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 1
|5234
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|300
|SoG “ Harbor Raid
|3478
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWI Recon mission: Americans vs German's 1918
|3479
|Minis Game
|14
|6/20 THU at 8:00 AM
|180
|Airships & Empires - Dreadnaughts' Gambit
|1172
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|180
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|975
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|240
|Bolt Action - Learn to play
|2013
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|90
|DropFleet Commander
|2028
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|120
|Kings of War: Learn to Play
|3606
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|120
|Sky Pirates
|2096
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|120
|What a Tanker!: French Counterplay
|3909
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|180
|XCOM: The Board Game
|6532
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 9:00 AM
|240
|Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?
|3939
|RPG
|11
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5215
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Burma Dogfight
|5221
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 3.0 Korean War-era Aerial Combat Korea Dogfight
|5224
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Battles of Austerlitz
|981
|Minis Game
|12
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|300
|Depot Raid
|5174
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5187
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|240
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6072
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6078
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6066
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|210
|Armored Predators
|5162
|Minis Game
|10
|6/20 THU at 11:00 AM
|240
|WoG WWI Photographing the Unknown
|3477
|Minis Game
|14
|6/20 THU at 11:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWII Manchuria 1945.
|3476
|Minis Game
|14
|6/20 THU at 11:00 AM
|180
|Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis
|2286
|Board Game
|4
|6/20 THU at 11:00 AM
|120
|Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game
|1992
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|120
|Ben HurT Part Deux
|5170
|Minis Game
|16
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|240
|DropFleet Commander
|2027
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|120
|Grey Lady Dancing
|2070
|Minis Game
|8
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|240
|Sky Pirates
|2093
|Minis Game
|6
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|120
|Admiralty Group Naval Miniatures Game - "Tattletail"
|6599
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|270
|Aerodrome
|4517
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|240
|Airships & Empires - The Secrets of Nineveh
|1176
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|180
|DropFleet Commander
|2030
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|120
|General Glen's Western Showdown
|938
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|240
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|3836
|Minis Game
|9
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|120
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|3617
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|120
|Midway Torpedo Run
|5198
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|180
|The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings
|5212
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|240
|Thunder Rolls
|952
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM
|240
|Operation: Argent Circle (Top Secret New World Order)
|445
|RPG
|4
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|240
|Last Plane Out!
|2061
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|240
|Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 4
|5237
|Minis Game
|7
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|300
|SoG “ ˜Fire as She Bares™
|3490
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|180
|WoG WWI Fighter Brawl
|3488
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|180
|WoG WWII Swallows, Meteors and Shooting Stars, oh my!
|3489
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|180
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6075
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6081
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6069
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM
|210
|What a Tanker!: Horror of the Hedgerows
|3910
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 3:00 PM
|180
|1775: Rebellion
|5311
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 3:00 PM
|150
|Cruel Seas - 6/21 FRI Night Clash
|2025
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|180
|Depot Raid
|5177
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|240
|Midway Dive Bomber Attack
|5197
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|180
|Sky Pirates
|2084
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|120
|Bolt action -Slaughterhouse Tournament Game 3
|2016
|Minis Game
|24
|6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM
|180
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5182
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM
|120
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2124
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM
|120
|Airships & Empires - Vimana: Vault of the Indus
|1177
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|180
|Armored Predators
|5165
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|240
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|978
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|240
|Ben HurT Part Deux
|5171
|Minis Game
|16
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|240
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3832
|Minis Game
|9
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|180
|The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings
|5213
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|240
|Wings of Glory
|4540
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|180
|Battles of Austerlitz
|984
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|240
|Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies!
|3881
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|120
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5190
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|240
|General Glen's Western Showdown
|939
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|240
|Save the Yorktown
|5205
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|180
|Colt Express
|2293
|Board Game
|5
|6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM
|120
|Operation: Broadholly (Top Secret New World Order)
|444
|RPG
|4
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome
|4516
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|240
|Black Water Gulch
|1997
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|180
|Blood Red Skies
|2007
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|120
|Bolt Action - Doubles Tournament Game 1
|2011
|Minis Game
|24
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|180
|Cruel Seas
|2022
|Minis Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|120
|General Glen's WWII Combat
|937
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|240
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3831
|Minis Game
|9
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|180
|Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 3
|5236
|Minis Game
|7
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|300
|WoG WWI The Green Fields Beyond?
|3484
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWII Train in Vain “ Winter 1945
|3485
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|180
|878 Vikings: Invasions of England
|5310
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM
|150
|Airships & Empires - Rifts of the Rhine
|1175
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|180
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|977
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|240
|Battle of the Atlantic
|1995
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|240
|Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies!
|3882
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|DropFleet Commander
|2031
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5181
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2127
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|Kings of War: Learn to Play
|3605
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted!
|3905
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|180
|Sky Pirates
|2085
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM
|120
|Wo ist die Abtei
|2078
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 9:00 PM
|300
|Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?
|3941
|RPG
|11
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5214
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5216
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Battle of Britain
|5220
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Battles of Austerlitz
|983
|Minis Game
|12
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|300
|Depot Raid
|5176
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5189
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|240
|Wo ist die Abtei
|2057
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|300
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1
|6074
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2
|6080
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|210
|Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'
|6068
|Board Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|210
|Armored Predators
|5164
|Minis Game
|10
|6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM
|240
|Firefight Learn to Play
|3624
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM
|120
|Saga Medieval Tournament
|5204
|Minis Game
|24
|6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM
|510
|WoG WWI Cthulhu Rises
|3486
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWII Convoy attack in the Med.
|3487
|Minis Game
|14
|6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM
|180
|Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game
|1993
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|120
|Black Water Gulch
|1996
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|180
|Bolt Action - Tank Wars Tournament Game 2
|2015
|Minis Game
|24
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|180
|Cruel Seas
|2021
|Minis Game
|4
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|120
|Have a Nice Trip?
|5194
|Minis Game
|16
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|240
|House by House, Stalingrad 1942
|2058
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|300
|Raid at Kittanning
|5201
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|180
|Sky Pirates
|2082
|Minis Game
|6
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|120
|The Great Whiskey Raid of 1932
|2059
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|240
|The Great Whiskey Raid of 1932
|2060
|Minis Game
|8
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|240
|Airships & Empires - The Odin Stones
|1179
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM
|180
|FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of New Orleans
|1169
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM
|240
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2128
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM
|120
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|3618
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM
|120
|Operation: The Sphinx Knows (Top Secret New World Order)
|447
|RPG
|4
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|240
|Battles on the Frontier
|5168
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|240
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5184
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|120
|Gettaway 2
|2063
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|240
|Scotch on the Rocks
|2065
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|240
|SoG -˜Breakout™
|3472
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|180
|The Skirmish at Wilkoff Farm-AWI-1778
|2064
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|240
|WoG WWI Hounding the Hun in the North Sea “spring 1918
|3495
|Minis Game
|14
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|180
|WoG WWII Bomber Hunting over the Reich.
|3473
|Minis Game
|14
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|180
|My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl
|2066
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 3:00 PM
|240
|Depot Raid
|5179
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|240
|My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl
|2134
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|240
|Sky Pirates
|2089
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|120
|Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis
|2287
|Board Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|120
|Affair d'Amore
|1991
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM
|240
|Airships & Empires - The Scrolls of Thoth
|1180
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM
|180
|Kings of War: How You Use It!
|3603
|Minis Game
|16
|6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM
|420
|What a Tanker!: Squeeeak!
|3912
|Minis Game
|12
|6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM
|180
|Armored Predators
|5167
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|240
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|980
|Minis Game
|12
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|240
|Ben HurT Part Deux
|5172
|Minis Game
|16
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|240
|Have a Nice Trip?
|5196
|Minis Game
|16
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|240
|National Security Decision-Making Game: American Revolution
|2338
|LARP
|25
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|240
|Battles of Auterlitz
|986
|Minis Game
|12
|6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM
|240
|Battles on the Frontier
|5169
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM
|240
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5192
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM
|240
|Ironclads! Beginners Brawl
|3837
|Minis Game
|9
|6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM
|120
|Operation: Cashflow (Top Secret New World Order)
|446
|RPG
|4
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|240
|Black Water Gulch
|1999
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|180
|Blood Red Skies
|2008
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|120
|Bolt action 3 Round Tournament.
|2017
|Minis Game
|32
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|510
|Cruel Seas
|2024
|Minis Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|120
|Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.
|3833
|Minis Game
|9
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWII Hunting U-boats
|3491
|Minis Game
|14
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM
|180
|Airships & Empires - The Lost Fleet of Zheng He
|1178
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|180
|Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights
|979
|Minis Game
|12
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|240
|Combat Patrol WWII: Tanks for the Memories!
|3888
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|180
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5183
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|120
|Gettaway 2
|2067
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|240
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2033
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|120
|Kings of War: Learn to Play
|3604
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|120
|Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat
|6353
|Minis Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|150
|Saga Dark Ages Tournament
|5203
|Minis Game
|24
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|510
|Scotch on the Rocks
|2068
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|240
|Sky Pirates
|2090
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|120
|They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing
|2079
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|240
|Freedom: The Underground Railroad
|3903
|Board Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|240
|KAPOW
|2301
|Board Game
|5
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|120
|Total Civil War 1861-1965
|6109
|Board Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|480
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5217
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5218
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Pacific Dogfight
|5223
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|Battles of Austerlitz
|985
|Minis Game
|12
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|300
|Depot Raid
|5178
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets
|5191
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing
|2062
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|240
|WoG WWI Nieuport 28's vs Fokker D VIII
|3493
|Minis Game
|14
|6/22 SAT at 11:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWII Heinkels over England
|3494
|Minis Game
|14
|6/22 SAT at 11:00 AM
|180
|House by House, Stalingrad 1942
|2133
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 AM
|300
|Armored Predators
|5166
|Minis Game
|10
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|240
|Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game
|1994
|Minis Game
|8
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|120
|Black Water Gulch
|1998
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|180
|Cruel Seas
|2023
|Minis Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|120
|Have a Nice Trip?
|5195
|Minis Game
|16
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|240
|Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat
|6354
|Minis Game
|4
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|150
|Sky Pirates
|2087
|Minis Game
|6
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|120
|National Security Decision-Making Game: Contemporary
FastPlay
|2339
|LARP
|99
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|240
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5186
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM
|120
|Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play
|3607
|Minis Game
|6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM
|120
|What a Tanker!: No Time for Tea!
|3911
|Minis Game
|12
|6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM
|180
|Black Water Gulch
|2000
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|180
|Blood Red Skies
|2005
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|120
|DropFleet Commander
|2026
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|120
|Junta! On the Big Board
|2069
|Minis Game
|8
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|240
|Kings of War: Learn to Play
|3614
|Minis Game
|8
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|120
|Sky Pirates
|2092
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM
|120
|XCOM: The Board Game
|6533
|Board Game
|4
|6/23 SUN at 9:30 AM
|240
|Depot Raid
|5180
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM
|240
|Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant
|5185
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM
|120
|Kill Team - Learn to Play
|2035
|Minis Game
|6
|6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM
|120
|Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days!
|3906
|Minis Game
|8
|6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM
|180
|WoG WWI Lafayette Escadrille proving Their Worth
|3471
|Minis Game
|14
|6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM
|180
|Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat
|5219
|Minis Game
|10
|6/23 SUN at 11:00 AM
|240
|Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Malta Dogfight
|5222
|Minis Game
|10
|6/23 SUN at 11:00 AM
|240
|WoG WWI WW1 - The Early Years
|3470
|Minis Game
|14
|6/23 SUN at 12:00 PM
|180
Similar to above, here’s the War College seminar listings that are not part of the Armchair Dragoons program, along with some other seminars that would be of interest to the strategy gaming audience. As above, there’s multiple ‘pages’ to this table.
|Event Name
|Event #
|Max #
|Time
|Mins
|Speaker(s)
|America's Secrets Problem
|290
|40
|6/20 THU at 2:00 PM
|120
|Scott Macmann
|Wargaming in Education, Research & Business
|302
|4
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|120
|Merle Robinson
|75th anniversary, First Soviet Nuclear Test
|289
|40
|6/20 THU at 4:00 PM
|120
|Mark McDonagh
|Interesting Ancient & Medieval Technologies
|287
|60
|6/20 THU at 10:00 AM
|120
|Merle Robinson
|Alternate History in Board Wargames
|1423
|50
|6/20 THU at 11:00 AM
|60
|Gordon Bliss
|American and Canadian Coast Defense 1850-1950
|1422
|50
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|120
|Gordon Bliss
|Lessons from recent conflicts
|288
|59
|6/20 THU at 12:00 PM
|120
|Merle Robinson & NSDMG staff
|Who Will Own the Moon?+ Survey of Potential Future Conflicts
|1420
|50
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|120
|Dana Lombardy
|A Day in the Life of a Civil War Artilleryman
|6596
|60
|6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM
|120
|Van Young
|The Battle of Narvik, April 1940: First Naval Battle of WWII
|1418
|50
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|60
|Ken Keisel
|Lunar Colonization - What will it Take?
|298
|60
|6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM
|120
|Scott Macmann & NSDMG staff
|You Want (or told) to Apply Wargaming for National Defense
|1415
|50
|6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM
|60
|Matthew Caffrey
|The Road Not Taken, Applying Experimental History
|1413
|50
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|120
|Matthew Caffrey
|Where's My Giant Robot ?
|1421
|50
|6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM
|120
|James Kirtley
|Larry Bond: Naval Warfare Highlights Incl Red Sea Crisis
|297
|60
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|120
|Larry Bond
|What the US Navy taught me about Starfleet
|303
|60
|6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM
|120
|Christopher Weuve
|Megatrends: The view from 2066
|299
|60
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|120
|Merle Robinson
|Americaâ€™s V-submarines, 100th Anniversary
|291
|40
|6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM
|120
|Mark McDonagh
|Toward the Next Generation of Wargaming; why, what, how
|1416
|50
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|120
|Matthew Caffrey
|Miracle of the Marne, & Race to the Sea.
|300
|60
|6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM
|120
|David March
|Demographics & the Destiny of Nations
|293
|59
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|120
|Merle Robinson
|Intolerable 1774, 250th Anniversary
|295
|59
|6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM
|120
|Mark McDonagh
|Civil War - Tennesse 1862 Forts Henry/Donelson & Shiloh
|6597
|60
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|120
|David G. Cox
|Update on Continuing War in Ukraine & Recent New Conflicts
|1419
|50
|6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM
|120
|Dana Lombardy
|Green Men, POWs, & Paperclips: WPAFB History of Military Art
|1417
|50
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 PM
|60
|Kathleen Caffrey
|The US Petro-dollar
|6575
|60
|6/22 SAT at 8:00 PM
|120
|Louis Desy
|Civil War: Petersburg Outside the Trenches
|292
|60
|6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM
|60
|James Ryan
|Larry Bond: Author Chat - the Craft of Writing
|296
|60
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|120
|Larry Bond
|How Humans Survive in Space
|6600
|60
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM
|120
|Carol Abbott & Lily Zahor
|Global Hotspots
|294
|60
|6/22 SAT at 10:00 PM
|120
|NSDMG Staff
|The Schleifen plan
|301
|60
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|120
|David March
|We Live in Dangerous Times, and It is Going to Get Worse.
|1414
|50
|6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM
|120
|Matthew Caffrey
