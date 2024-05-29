May 29, 2024
Conventions

Origins 2024 Countdown! All The Other Wargaming Events

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 May 2024

There are a ton of wargaming events at Origins that are not sponsored by the Armchair Dragoons, especially miniatures games.  There are a variety of board wargames, NDSMG/LARPs, home-brewed games, and fanciful alt-histories.  This listing obviously does not include pickup games, wargames scheduled between friends to link up in the board room, or folks that just grabbed a random table to play (or playtest) something.  Nevertheless, there’s a LOT of wargaming here.

A few caveats – this is filtered through a couple of lenses, including the “wargame” category, the “history” category, and then also filtering the board game / minis game categories, and weeding out the things that don’t apply.  There’s also some things that did fit those categories that we still screened out – like someone submitting King of New York as a “wargame”.

  • Note that we also screened out all of the BattleTech events not because we don’t love them, but because they’d’ve overwhelmed the overall listings
  • Default sort is by start time, but the table can be sorted on any column header
  • Finally, any misspellllings in these listings were in the original submissions, like the dude who left the “s” out of “Austerlitz”
  • There’s almost 300 lines here, so you’ll need to flip through several pages of listings.
Event NameEvent #TypeMax #TimeMins
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3830Minis Game96/19 WED at 1:00 PM180
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play3615Minis Game86/19 WED at 1:00 PM120
Airships & Empires - The Gathering Storm1170Minis Game66/19 WED at 2:00 PM180
Armored Predators5160Minis Game106/19 WED at 2:00 PM240
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl3835Minis Game96/19 WED at 2:00 PM120
Wings of Glory WWII: Time to Empty the Sheep™s Pen!3914Minis Game126/19 WED at 2:00 PM180
Colt Express2292Board Game56/19 WED at 2:00 PM120
WoG WWI Balloon busting3481Minis Game146/19 WED at 3:00 PM180
WoG WWII Fighter sweep over the Fatherland.3480Minis Game146/19 WED at 3:00 PM180
Black Water Gulch2003Minis Game66/19 WED at 4:00 PM180
Depot Raid5173Minis Game66/19 WED at 4:00 PM240
DropFleet Commander2029Minis Game66/19 WED at 4:00 PM120
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16071Board Game46/19 WED at 4:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26077Board Game46/19 WED at 4:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6065Board Game46/19 WED at 4:30 PM210
Kill Team - Learn to Play2044Minis Game66/19 WED at 5:00 PM120
Wings of Glory WWI: Wings of¦ Gojira?3913Minis Game146/19 WED at 5:00 PM180
Armored Predators5161Minis Game106/19 WED at 6:00 PM240
Bolt Action - Learn to play2012Minis Game86/19 WED at 6:00 PM90
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3829Minis Game96/19 WED at 6:00 PM180
Operation Unthinkable5199Minis Game86/19 WED at 6:00 PM240
Sky Pirates2099Minis Game66/19 WED at 6:00 PM120
Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?3938RPG136/19 WED at 7:00 PM300
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl3834Minis Game96/19 WED at 12:00 PM120
WoG WWI Escadrille saves the Cauldrons3483Minis Game146/19 WED at 12:00 PM180
WoG WWII Skytrains at Guadalcanal “ October 19423482Minis Game146/19 WED at 12:00 PM180
Axis & Allies 1940 Pacific and Europe2279Board Game36/19 WED at 12:00 PM480
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16070Board Game46/19 WED at 12:00 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26076Board Game46/19 WED at 12:00 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6064Board Game46/19 WED at 12:00 PM210
Aerodrome4518Minis Game106/20 THU at 1:00 PM240
Airships & Empires - Saharan Mirage1173Minis Game66/20 THU at 1:00 PM180
Black Water Gulch2001Minis Game66/20 THU at 1:00 PM180
Cruel Seas2019Minis Game46/20 THU at 1:00 PM120
Firefight Learn to Play3622Minis Game66/20 THU at 1:00 PM120
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3828Minis Game96/20 THU at 1:00 PM180
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play3616Minis Game86/20 THU at 1:00 PM120
The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings5210Minis Game86/20 THU at 1:00 PM240
Thunder Rolls951Minis Game86/20 THU at 1:00 PM240
ALIENS: Bug Hunt4924Board Game56/20 THU at 1:00 PM120
Operation: Incan Condor (Top Secret New World Order)443RPG46/20 THU at 2:00 PM240
Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 25235Minis Game86/20 THU at 2:00 PM300
WoG WWI Gasbags of Glory “ Summer 19183475Minis Game146/20 THU at 2:00 PM180
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16073Board Game46/20 THU at 2:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26079Board Game46/20 THU at 2:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6067Board Game46/20 THU at 2:30 PM210
Depot Raid5175Minis Game66/20 THU at 4:00 PM240
DropFleet Commander - fleet test2032Minis Game106/20 THU at 4:00 PM180
Firefight Learn to Play3623Minis Game66/20 THU at 4:00 PM120
ALIENS: Bug Hunt;4927Board Game56/20 THU at 4:00 PM120
Bolt Action - Learn to play2014Minis Game86/20 THU at 5:00 PM90
FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of Plum Point1167Minis Game66/20 THU at 5:00 PM240
Pegasus Bridge5200Minis Game126/20 THU at 5:00 PM300
Sky Pirates2095Minis Game66/20 THU at 5:00 PM120
Armored Predators5163Minis Game106/20 THU at 6:00 PM240
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights976Minis Game126/20 THU at 6:00 PM240
Have a Nice Trip?5193Minis Game166/20 THU at 6:00 PM240
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3827Minis Game96/20 THU at 6:00 PM180
Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted!3904Minis Game86/20 THU at 6:00 PM180
The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings5211Minis Game86/20 THU at 6:00 PM240
Wings of Glory4539Minis Game106/20 THU at 6:00 PM180
National Security Decision-Making Game Cold War FastPlay2337LARP996/20 THU at 6:00 PM240
Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?3940RPG136/20 THU at 7:00 PM300
Battles of Austerlitz982Minis Game126/20 THU at 7:00 PM240
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5188Minis Game66/20 THU at 7:00 PM240
General Glen's WWII Combat936Minis Game66/20 THU at 7:00 PM240
Operation: Bolivar's Retreat (Top Secret New World Order)442RPG46/20 THU at 8:00 AM240
Aerodrome4515Minis Game106/20 THU at 8:00 AM240
Black Water Gulch2002Minis Game66/20 THU at 8:00 AM180
Blood Red Skies2006Minis Game66/20 THU at 8:00 AM120
Cruel Seas2020Minis Game46/20 THU at 8:00 AM120
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3838Minis Game96/20 THU at 8:00 AM180
Kill Team - Tournament2040Minis Game166/20 THU at 8:00 AM360
Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 15234Minis Game86/20 THU at 8:00 AM300
SoG “ Harbor Raid3478Minis Game106/20 THU at 8:00 AM180
WoG WWI Recon mission: Americans vs German's 19183479Minis Game146/20 THU at 8:00 AM180
Airships & Empires - Dreadnaughts' Gambit1172Minis Game66/20 THU at 9:00 AM180
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights975Minis Game126/20 THU at 9:00 AM240
Bolt Action - Learn to play2013Minis Game86/20 THU at 9:00 AM90
DropFleet Commander2028Minis Game66/20 THU at 9:00 AM120
Kings of War: Learn to Play3606Minis Game86/20 THU at 9:00 AM120
Sky Pirates2096Minis Game66/20 THU at 9:00 AM120
What a Tanker!: French Counterplay3909Minis Game126/20 THU at 9:00 AM180
XCOM: The Board Game6532Board Game46/20 THU at 9:00 AM240
Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?3939RPG116/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5215Minis Game106/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Burma Dogfight5221Minis Game106/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 3.0 Korean War-era Aerial Combat Korea Dogfight5224Minis Game106/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Battles of Austerlitz981Minis Game126/20 THU at 10:00 AM300
Depot Raid5174Minis Game66/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5187Minis Game66/20 THU at 10:00 AM240
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16072Board Game46/20 THU at 10:00 AM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26078Board Game46/20 THU at 10:00 AM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6066Board Game46/20 THU at 10:00 AM210
Armored Predators5162Minis Game106/20 THU at 11:00 AM240
WoG WWI Photographing the Unknown3477Minis Game146/20 THU at 11:00 AM180
WoG WWII Manchuria 1945.3476Minis Game146/20 THU at 11:00 AM180
Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis2286Board Game46/20 THU at 11:00 AM120
Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game1992Minis Game86/20 THU at 12:00 PM120
Ben HurT Part Deux5170Minis Game166/20 THU at 12:00 PM240
DropFleet Commander2027Minis Game66/20 THU at 12:00 PM120
Grey Lady Dancing2070Minis Game86/20 THU at 12:00 PM240
Sky Pirates2093Minis Game66/20 THU at 12:00 PM120
Admiralty Group Naval Miniatures Game - "Tattletail"6599Minis Game66/21 FRI at 1:00 PM270
Aerodrome4517Minis Game106/21 FRI at 1:00 PM240
Airships & Empires - The Secrets of Nineveh1176Minis Game66/21 FRI at 1:00 PM180
DropFleet Commander2030Minis Game66/21 FRI at 1:00 PM120
General Glen's Western Showdown938Minis Game66/21 FRI at 1:00 PM240
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl3836Minis Game96/21 FRI at 1:00 PM120
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play3617Minis Game86/21 FRI at 1:00 PM120
Midway Torpedo Run5198Minis Game126/21 FRI at 1:00 PM180
The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings5212Minis Game86/21 FRI at 1:00 PM240
Thunder Rolls952Minis Game86/21 FRI at 1:00 PM240
Operation: Argent Circle (Top Secret New World Order)445RPG46/21 FRI at 2:00 PM240
Last Plane Out!2061Minis Game86/21 FRI at 2:00 PM240
Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 45237Minis Game76/21 FRI at 2:00 PM300
SoG “ ˜Fire as She Bares™3490Minis Game106/21 FRI at 2:00 PM180
WoG WWI Fighter Brawl3488Minis Game146/21 FRI at 2:00 PM180
WoG WWII Swallows, Meteors and Shooting Stars, oh my!3489Minis Game146/21 FRI at 2:00 PM180
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16075Board Game46/21 FRI at 2:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26081Board Game46/21 FRI at 2:30 PM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6069Board Game46/21 FRI at 2:30 PM210
What a Tanker!: Horror of the Hedgerows3910Minis Game126/21 FRI at 3:00 PM180
1775: Rebellion5311Board Game46/21 FRI at 3:00 PM150
Cruel Seas - 6/21 FRI Night Clash2025Minis Game86/21 FRI at 4:00 PM180
Depot Raid5177Minis Game66/21 FRI at 4:00 PM240
Midway Dive Bomber Attack5197Minis Game126/21 FRI at 4:00 PM180
Sky Pirates2084Minis Game66/21 FRI at 4:00 PM120
Bolt action -Slaughterhouse Tournament Game 32016Minis Game246/21 FRI at 5:00 PM180
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5182Minis Game66/21 FRI at 5:00 PM120
Kill Team - Learn to Play2124Minis Game66/21 FRI at 5:00 PM120
Airships & Empires - Vimana: Vault of the Indus1177Minis Game66/21 FRI at 6:00 PM180
Armored Predators5165Minis Game106/21 FRI at 6:00 PM240
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights978Minis Game126/21 FRI at 6:00 PM240
Ben HurT Part Deux5171Minis Game166/21 FRI at 6:00 PM240
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3832Minis Game96/21 FRI at 6:00 PM180
The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings5213Minis Game86/21 FRI at 6:00 PM240
Wings of Glory4540Minis Game106/21 FRI at 6:00 PM180
Battles of Austerlitz984Minis Game126/21 FRI at 7:00 PM240
Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies!3881Minis Game66/21 FRI at 7:00 PM120
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5190Minis Game66/21 FRI at 7:00 PM240
General Glen's Western Showdown939Minis Game66/21 FRI at 7:00 PM240
Save the Yorktown5205Minis Game126/21 FRI at 7:00 PM180
Colt Express2293Board Game56/21 FRI at 7:00 PM120
Operation: Broadholly (Top Secret New World Order)444RPG46/21 FRI at 8:00 AM240
Aerodrome4516Minis Game106/21 FRI at 8:00 AM240
Black Water Gulch1997Minis Game66/21 FRI at 8:00 AM180
Blood Red Skies2007Minis Game66/21 FRI at 8:00 AM120
Bolt Action - Doubles Tournament Game 12011Minis Game246/21 FRI at 8:00 AM180
Cruel Seas2022Minis Game46/21 FRI at 8:00 AM120
General Glen's WWII Combat937Minis Game66/21 FRI at 8:00 AM240
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3831Minis Game96/21 FRI at 8:00 AM180
Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 35236Minis Game76/21 FRI at 8:00 AM300
WoG WWI The Green Fields Beyond?3484Minis Game146/21 FRI at 8:00 AM180
WoG WWII Train in Vain “ Winter 19453485Minis Game146/21 FRI at 8:00 AM180
878 Vikings: Invasions of England5310Board Game46/21 FRI at 8:00 AM150
Airships & Empires - Rifts of the Rhine1175Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM180
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights977Minis Game126/21 FRI at 9:00 AM240
Battle of the Atlantic1995Minis Game86/21 FRI at 9:00 AM240
Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies!3882Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
DropFleet Commander2031Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5181Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
Kill Team - Learn to Play2127Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
Kings of War: Learn to Play3605Minis Game86/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted!3905Minis Game86/21 FRI at 9:00 AM180
Sky Pirates2085Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 AM120
Wo ist die Abtei2078Minis Game66/21 FRI at 9:00 PM300
Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again?3941RPG116/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5214Minis Game106/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5216Minis Game106/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Battle of Britain5220Minis Game106/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Battles of Austerlitz983Minis Game126/21 FRI at 10:00 AM300
Depot Raid5176Minis Game66/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5189Minis Game66/21 FRI at 10:00 AM240
Wo ist die Abtei2057Minis Game66/21 FRI at 10:00 AM300
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #16074Board Game46/21 FRI at 10:00 AM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #26080Board Game46/21 FRI at 10:00 AM210
Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8'6068Board Game46/21 FRI at 10:00 AM210
Armored Predators5164Minis Game106/21 FRI at 11:00 AM240
Firefight Learn to Play3624Minis Game66/21 FRI at 11:00 AM120
Saga Medieval Tournament5204Minis Game246/21 FRI at 11:00 AM510
WoG WWI Cthulhu Rises3486Minis Game146/21 FRI at 11:00 AM180
WoG WWII Convoy attack in the Med.3487Minis Game146/21 FRI at 11:00 AM180
Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game1993Minis Game86/21 FRI at 12:00 PM120
Black Water Gulch1996Minis Game66/21 FRI at 12:00 PM180
Bolt Action - Tank Wars Tournament Game 22015Minis Game246/21 FRI at 12:00 PM180
Cruel Seas2021Minis Game46/21 FRI at 12:00 PM120
Have a Nice Trip?5194Minis Game166/21 FRI at 12:00 PM240
House by House, Stalingrad 19422058Minis Game66/21 FRI at 12:00 PM300
Raid at Kittanning5201Minis Game66/21 FRI at 12:00 PM180
Sky Pirates2082Minis Game66/21 FRI at 12:00 PM120
The Great Whiskey Raid of 19322059Minis Game86/21 FRI at 12:00 PM240
The Great Whiskey Raid of 19322060Minis Game86/21 FRI at 12:00 PM240
Airships & Empires - The Odin Stones1179Minis Game66/22 SAT at 1:00 PM180
FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of New Orleans1169Minis Game86/22 SAT at 1:00 PM240
Kill Team - Learn to Play2128Minis Game66/22 SAT at 1:00 PM120
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play3618Minis Game86/22 SAT at 1:00 PM120
Operation: The Sphinx Knows (Top Secret New World Order)447RPG46/22 SAT at 2:00 PM240
Battles on the Frontier5168Minis Game86/22 SAT at 2:00 PM240
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5184Minis Game66/22 SAT at 2:00 PM120
Gettaway 22063Minis Game86/22 SAT at 2:00 PM240
Scotch on the Rocks2065Minis Game86/22 SAT at 2:00 PM240
SoG -˜Breakout™3472Minis Game106/22 SAT at 2:00 PM180
The Skirmish at Wilkoff Farm-AWI-17782064Minis Game86/22 SAT at 2:00 PM240
WoG WWI Hounding the Hun in the North Sea “spring 19183495Minis Game146/22 SAT at 2:00 PM180
WoG WWII Bomber Hunting over the Reich.3473Minis Game146/22 SAT at 2:00 PM180
My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl2066Minis Game86/22 SAT at 3:00 PM240
Depot Raid5179Minis Game66/22 SAT at 4:00 PM240
My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl2134Minis Game86/22 SAT at 4:00 PM240
Sky Pirates2089Minis Game66/22 SAT at 4:00 PM120
Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis2287Board Game46/22 SAT at 4:00 PM120
Affair d'Amore1991Minis Game66/22 SAT at 5:00 PM240
Airships & Empires - The Scrolls of Thoth1180Minis Game66/22 SAT at 5:00 PM180
Kings of War: How You Use It!3603Minis Game166/22 SAT at 5:00 PM420
What a Tanker!: Squeeeak!3912Minis Game126/22 SAT at 5:00 PM180
Armored Predators5167Minis Game106/22 SAT at 6:00 PM240
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights980Minis Game126/22 SAT at 6:00 PM240
Ben HurT Part Deux5172Minis Game166/22 SAT at 6:00 PM240
Have a Nice Trip?5196Minis Game166/22 SAT at 6:00 PM240
National Security Decision-Making Game: American Revolution2338LARP256/22 SAT at 6:00 PM240
Battles of Auterlitz986Minis Game126/22 SAT at 7:00 PM240
Battles on the Frontier5169Minis Game86/22 SAT at 7:00 PM240
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5192Minis Game66/22 SAT at 7:00 PM240
Ironclads! Beginners Brawl3837Minis Game96/22 SAT at 7:00 PM120
Operation: Cashflow (Top Secret New World Order)446RPG46/22 SAT at 8:00 AM240
Black Water Gulch1999Minis Game66/22 SAT at 8:00 AM180
Blood Red Skies2008Minis Game66/22 SAT at 8:00 AM120
Bolt action 3 Round Tournament.2017Minis Game326/22 SAT at 8:00 AM510
Cruel Seas2024Minis Game46/22 SAT at 8:00 AM120
Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis.3833Minis Game96/22 SAT at 8:00 AM180
WoG WWII Hunting U-boats3491Minis Game146/22 SAT at 8:00 AM180
Airships & Empires - The Lost Fleet of Zheng He1178Minis Game66/22 SAT at 9:00 AM180
Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights979Minis Game126/22 SAT at 9:00 AM240
Combat Patrol WWII: Tanks for the Memories!3888Minis Game86/22 SAT at 9:00 AM180
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5183Minis Game66/22 SAT at 9:00 AM120
Gettaway 22067Minis Game86/22 SAT at 9:00 AM240
Kill Team - Learn to Play2033Minis Game66/22 SAT at 9:00 AM120
Kings of War: Learn to Play3604Minis Game86/22 SAT at 9:00 AM120
Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat6353Minis Game46/22 SAT at 9:00 AM150
Saga Dark Ages Tournament5203Minis Game246/22 SAT at 9:00 AM510
Scotch on the Rocks2068Minis Game86/22 SAT at 9:00 AM240
Sky Pirates2090Minis Game66/22 SAT at 9:00 AM120
They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing2079Minis Game86/22 SAT at 9:00 AM240
Freedom: The Underground Railroad3903Board Game46/22 SAT at 9:00 AM240
KAPOW2301Board Game56/22 SAT at 9:00 AM120
Total Civil War 1861-19656109Board Game46/22 SAT at 9:00 AM480
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5217Minis Game106/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5218Minis Game106/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Pacific Dogfight5223Minis Game106/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
Battles of Austerlitz985Minis Game126/22 SAT at 10:00 AM300
Depot Raid5178Minis Game66/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets5191Minis Game66/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing2062Minis Game86/22 SAT at 10:00 AM240
WoG WWI Nieuport 28's vs Fokker D VIII3493Minis Game146/22 SAT at 11:00 AM180
WoG WWII Heinkels over England3494Minis Game146/22 SAT at 11:00 AM180
House by House, Stalingrad 19422133Minis Game66/22 SAT at 12:00 AM300
Armored Predators5166Minis Game106/22 SAT at 12:00 PM240
Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game1994Minis Game86/22 SAT at 12:00 PM120
Black Water Gulch1998Minis Game66/22 SAT at 12:00 PM180
Cruel Seas2023Minis Game46/22 SAT at 12:00 PM120
Have a Nice Trip?5195Minis Game166/22 SAT at 12:00 PM240
Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat6354Minis Game46/22 SAT at 12:00 PM150
Sky Pirates2087Minis Game66/22 SAT at 12:00 PM120
National Security Decision-Making Game: Contemporary
FastPlay		2339LARP996/22 SAT at 12:00 PM240
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5186Minis Game66/23 SUN at 1:00 PM120
Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play3607Minis Game 6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM120
What a Tanker!: No Time for Tea!3911Minis Game126/23 SUN at 1:00 PM180
Black Water Gulch2000Minis Game66/23 SUN at 9:00 AM180
Blood Red Skies2005Minis Game66/23 SUN at 9:00 AM120
DropFleet Commander2026Minis Game66/23 SUN at 9:00 AM120
Junta! On the Big Board2069Minis Game86/23 SUN at 9:00 AM240
Kings of War: Learn to Play3614Minis Game86/23 SUN at 9:00 AM120
Sky Pirates2092Minis Game66/23 SUN at 9:00 AM120
XCOM: The Board Game6533Board Game46/23 SUN at 9:30 AM240
Depot Raid5180Minis Game66/23 SUN at 10:00 AM240
Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant5185Minis Game66/23 SUN at 10:00 AM120
Kill Team - Learn to Play2035Minis Game66/23 SUN at 10:00 AM120
Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days!3906Minis Game86/23 SUN at 10:00 AM180
WoG WWI Lafayette Escadrille proving Their Worth3471Minis Game146/23 SUN at 10:00 AM180
Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat5219Minis Game106/23 SUN at 11:00 AM240
Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Malta Dogfight5222Minis Game106/23 SUN at 11:00 AM240
WoG WWI WW1 - The Early Years3470Minis Game146/23 SUN at 12:00 PM180

Similar to above, here’s the War College seminar listings that are not part of the Armchair Dragoons program, along with some other seminars that would be of interest to the strategy gaming audience.  As above, there’s multiple ‘pages’ to this table.

Event NameEvent #Max #TimeMinsSpeaker(s)
America's Secrets Problem290406/20 THU at 2:00 PM120Scott Macmann
Wargaming in Education, Research & Business30246/20 THU at 4:00 PM120Merle Robinson
75th anniversary, First Soviet Nuclear Test289406/20 THU at 4:00 PM120Mark McDonagh
Interesting Ancient & Medieval Technologies287606/20 THU at 10:00 AM120Merle Robinson
Alternate History in Board Wargames1423506/20 THU at 11:00 AM60Gordon Bliss
American and Canadian Coast Defense 1850-19501422506/20 THU at 12:00 PM120Gordon Bliss
Lessons from recent conflicts288596/20 THU at 12:00 PM120Merle Robinson & NSDMG staff
Who Will Own the Moon?+ Survey of Potential Future Conflicts1420506/21 FRI at 2:00 PM120Dana Lombardy
A Day in the Life of a Civil War Artilleryman6596606/21 FRI at 2:00 PM120Van Young
The Battle of Narvik, April 1940: First Naval Battle of WWII1418506/21 FRI at 4:00 PM60Ken Keisel
Lunar Colonization - What will it Take?298606/21 FRI at 4:00 PM120Scott Macmann & NSDMG staff
You Want (or told) to Apply Wargaming for National Defense1415506/21 FRI at 5:00 PM60Matthew Caffrey
The Road Not Taken, Applying Experimental History1413506/21 FRI at 6:00 PM120Matthew Caffrey
Where's My Giant Robot ?1421506/21 FRI at 6:00 PM120James Kirtley
Larry Bond: Naval Warfare Highlights Incl Red Sea Crisis297606/21 FRI at 10:00 AM120Larry Bond
What the US Navy taught me about Starfleet303606/21 FRI at 10:00 AM120Christopher Weuve
Megatrends: The view from 2066299606/21 FRI at 12:00 PM120Merle Robinson
Americaâ€™s V-submarines, 100th Anniversary291406/21 FRI at 12:00 PM120Mark McDonagh
Toward the Next Generation of Wargaming; why, what, how1416506/22 SAT at 2:00 PM120Matthew Caffrey
Miracle of the Marne, & Race to the Sea.300606/22 SAT at 2:00 PM120David March
Demographics & the Destiny of Nations293596/22 SAT at 4:00 PM120Merle Robinson
Intolerable 1774, 250th Anniversary295596/22 SAT at 4:00 PM120Mark McDonagh
Civil War - Tennesse 1862 Forts Henry/Donelson & Shiloh6597606/22 SAT at 6:00 PM120David G. Cox
Update on Continuing War in Ukraine & Recent New Conflicts1419506/22 SAT at 6:00 PM120Dana Lombardy
Green Men, POWs, & Paperclips: WPAFB History of Military Art1417506/22 SAT at 8:00 PM60Kathleen Caffrey
The US Petro-dollar6575606/22 SAT at 8:00 PM120Louis Desy
Civil War: Petersburg Outside the Trenches292606/22 SAT at 9:00 AM60James Ryan
Larry Bond: Author Chat - the Craft of Writing296606/22 SAT at 10:00 AM120Larry Bond
How Humans Survive in Space6600606/22 SAT at 10:00 AM120Carol Abbott & Lily Zahor
Global Hotspots294606/22 SAT at 10:00 PM120NSDMG Staff
The Schleifen plan301606/22 SAT at 12:00 PM120David March
We Live in Dangerous Times, and It is Going to Get Worse.1414506/22 SAT at 12:00 PM120Matthew Caffrey

 

