Origins 2024 Countdown! All The Other Wargaming Events

There are a ton of wargaming events at Origins that are not sponsored by the Armchair Dragoons, especially miniatures games. There are a variety of board wargames, NDSMG/LARPs, home-brewed games, and fanciful alt-histories. This listing obviously does not include pickup games, wargames scheduled between friends to link up in the board room, or folks that just grabbed a random table to play (or playtest) something. Nevertheless, there’s a LOT of wargaming here.

A few caveats – this is filtered through a couple of lenses, including the “wargame” category, the “history” category, and then also filtering the board game / minis game categories, and weeding out the things that don’t apply. There’s also some things that did fit those categories that we still screened out – like someone submitting King of New York as a “wargame”.

Note that we also screened out all of the BattleTech events not because we don’t love them, but because they’d’ve overwhelmed the overall listings

Default sort is by start time, but the table can be sorted on any column header

Finally, any misspellllings in these listings were in the original submissions, like the dude who left the “s” out of “Austerlitz”

There’s almost 300 lines here, so you’ll need to flip through several pages of listings.

Event Name Event # Type Max # Time Mins Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3830 Minis Game 9 6/19 WED at 1:00 PM 180 Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 3615 Minis Game 8 6/19 WED at 1:00 PM 120 Airships & Empires - The Gathering Storm 1170 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 2:00 PM 180 Armored Predators 5160 Minis Game 10 6/19 WED at 2:00 PM 240 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 3835 Minis Game 9 6/19 WED at 2:00 PM 120 Wings of Glory WWII: Time to Empty the Sheep™s Pen! 3914 Minis Game 12 6/19 WED at 2:00 PM 180 Colt Express 2292 Board Game 5 6/19 WED at 2:00 PM 120 WoG WWI Balloon busting 3481 Minis Game 14 6/19 WED at 3:00 PM 180 WoG WWII Fighter sweep over the Fatherland. 3480 Minis Game 14 6/19 WED at 3:00 PM 180 Black Water Gulch 2003 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 4:00 PM 180 Depot Raid 5173 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 4:00 PM 240 DropFleet Commander 2029 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 4:00 PM 120 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6071 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 4:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6077 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 4:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6065 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 4:30 PM 210 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2044 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 5:00 PM 120 Wings of Glory WWI: Wings of¦ Gojira? 3913 Minis Game 14 6/19 WED at 5:00 PM 180 Armored Predators 5161 Minis Game 10 6/19 WED at 6:00 PM 240 Bolt Action - Learn to play 2012 Minis Game 8 6/19 WED at 6:00 PM 90 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3829 Minis Game 9 6/19 WED at 6:00 PM 180 Operation Unthinkable 5199 Minis Game 8 6/19 WED at 6:00 PM 240 Sky Pirates 2099 Minis Game 6 6/19 WED at 6:00 PM 120 Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again? 3938 RPG 13 6/19 WED at 7:00 PM 300 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 3834 Minis Game 9 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 120 WoG WWI Escadrille saves the Cauldrons 3483 Minis Game 14 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 180 WoG WWII Skytrains at Guadalcanal “ October 1942 3482 Minis Game 14 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 180 Axis & Allies 1940 Pacific and Europe 2279 Board Game 3 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 480 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6070 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6076 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6064 Board Game 4 6/19 WED at 12:00 PM 210 Aerodrome 4518 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 240 Airships & Empires - Saharan Mirage 1173 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 180 Black Water Gulch 2001 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 180 Cruel Seas 2019 Minis Game 4 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 120 Firefight Learn to Play 3622 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 120 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3828 Minis Game 9 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 180 Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 3616 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 120 The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings 5210 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 240 Thunder Rolls 951 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 240 ALIENS: Bug Hunt 4924 Board Game 5 6/20 THU at 1:00 PM 120 Operation: Incan Condor (Top Secret New World Order) 443 RPG 4 6/20 THU at 2:00 PM 240 Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 2 5235 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 2:00 PM 300 WoG WWI Gasbags of Glory “ Summer 1918 3475 Minis Game 14 6/20 THU at 2:00 PM 180 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6073 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 2:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6079 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 2:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6067 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 2:30 PM 210 Depot Raid 5175 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 240 DropFleet Commander - fleet test 2032 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 180 Firefight Learn to Play 3623 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 120 ALIENS: Bug Hunt; 4927 Board Game 5 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 120 Bolt Action - Learn to play 2014 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 5:00 PM 90 FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of Plum Point 1167 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 5:00 PM 240 Pegasus Bridge 5200 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 5:00 PM 300 Sky Pirates 2095 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 5:00 PM 120 Armored Predators 5163 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 240 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 976 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 240 Have a Nice Trip? 5193 Minis Game 16 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 240 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3827 Minis Game 9 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 180 Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted! 3904 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 180 The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings 5211 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 240 Wings of Glory 4539 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 180 National Security Decision-Making Game Cold War FastPlay 2337 LARP 99 6/20 THU at 6:00 PM 240 Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again? 3940 RPG 13 6/20 THU at 7:00 PM 300 Battles of Austerlitz 982 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 7:00 PM 240 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5188 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 7:00 PM 240 General Glen's WWII Combat 936 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 7:00 PM 240 Operation: Bolivar's Retreat (Top Secret New World Order) 442 RPG 4 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 240 Aerodrome 4515 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 240 Black Water Gulch 2002 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 180 Blood Red Skies 2006 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 120 Cruel Seas 2020 Minis Game 4 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 120 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3838 Minis Game 9 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 180 Kill Team - Tournament 2040 Minis Game 16 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 360 Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 1 5234 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 300 SoG “ Harbor Raid 3478 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 180 WoG WWI Recon mission: Americans vs German's 1918 3479 Minis Game 14 6/20 THU at 8:00 AM 180 Airships & Empires - Dreadnaughts' Gambit 1172 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 180 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 975 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 240 Bolt Action - Learn to play 2013 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 90 DropFleet Commander 2028 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 120 Kings of War: Learn to Play 3606 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 120 Sky Pirates 2096 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 120 What a Tanker!: French Counterplay 3909 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 180 XCOM: The Board Game 6532 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 9:00 AM 240 Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again? 3939 RPG 11 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5215 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Burma Dogfight 5221 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 3.0 Korean War-era Aerial Combat Korea Dogfight 5224 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Battles of Austerlitz 981 Minis Game 12 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 300 Depot Raid 5174 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5187 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 240 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6072 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6078 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6066 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 210 Armored Predators 5162 Minis Game 10 6/20 THU at 11:00 AM 240 WoG WWI Photographing the Unknown 3477 Minis Game 14 6/20 THU at 11:00 AM 180 WoG WWII Manchuria 1945. 3476 Minis Game 14 6/20 THU at 11:00 AM 180 Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis 2286 Board Game 4 6/20 THU at 11:00 AM 120 Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game 1992 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 120 Ben HurT Part Deux 5170 Minis Game 16 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 240 DropFleet Commander 2027 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 120 Grey Lady Dancing 2070 Minis Game 8 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 240 Sky Pirates 2093 Minis Game 6 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 120 Admiralty Group Naval Miniatures Game - "Tattletail" 6599 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 270 Aerodrome 4517 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 240 Airships & Empires - The Secrets of Nineveh 1176 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 180 DropFleet Commander 2030 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 120 General Glen's Western Showdown 938 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 240 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 3836 Minis Game 9 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 120 Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 3617 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 120 Midway Torpedo Run 5198 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 180 The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings 5212 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 240 Thunder Rolls 952 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 1:00 PM 240 Operation: Argent Circle (Top Secret New World Order) 445 RPG 4 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 240 Last Plane Out! 2061 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 240 Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 4 5237 Minis Game 7 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 300 SoG “ ˜Fire as She Bares™ 3490 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 180 WoG WWI Fighter Brawl 3488 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 180 WoG WWII Swallows, Meteors and Shooting Stars, oh my! 3489 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 180 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6075 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6081 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6069 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 2:30 PM 210 What a Tanker!: Horror of the Hedgerows 3910 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 3:00 PM 180 1775: Rebellion 5311 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 3:00 PM 150 Cruel Seas - 6/21 FRI Night Clash 2025 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 180 Depot Raid 5177 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 240 Midway Dive Bomber Attack 5197 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 180 Sky Pirates 2084 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 120 Bolt action -Slaughterhouse Tournament Game 3 2016 Minis Game 24 6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM 180 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5182 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM 120 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2124 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM 120 Airships & Empires - Vimana: Vault of the Indus 1177 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 180 Armored Predators 5165 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 240 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 978 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 240 Ben HurT Part Deux 5171 Minis Game 16 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 240 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3832 Minis Game 9 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 180 The Frontier is Aflame: Weird and Dangerous Happenings 5213 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 240 Wings of Glory 4540 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 180 Battles of Austerlitz 984 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 240 Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies! 3881 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 120 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5190 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 240 General Glen's Western Showdown 939 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 240 Save the Yorktown 5205 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 180 Colt Express 2293 Board Game 5 6/21 FRI at 7:00 PM 120 Operation: Broadholly (Top Secret New World Order) 444 RPG 4 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 240 Aerodrome 4516 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 240 Black Water Gulch 1997 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 180 Blood Red Skies 2007 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 120 Bolt Action - Doubles Tournament Game 1 2011 Minis Game 24 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 180 Cruel Seas 2022 Minis Game 4 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 120 General Glen's WWII Combat 937 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 240 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3831 Minis Game 9 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 180 Modern Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Session 3 5236 Minis Game 7 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 300 WoG WWI The Green Fields Beyond? 3484 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 180 WoG WWII Train in Vain “ Winter 1945 3485 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 180 878 Vikings: Invasions of England 5310 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 8:00 AM 150 Airships & Empires - Rifts of the Rhine 1175 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 180 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 977 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 240 Battle of the Atlantic 1995 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 240 Blood Red Skies: Blood Red Skies! 3882 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 DropFleet Commander 2031 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5181 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2127 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 Kings of War: Learn to Play 3605 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 Sails of Glory: Enemy Ships Spotted! 3905 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 180 Sky Pirates 2085 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 AM 120 Wo ist die Abtei 2078 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 9:00 PM 300 Twilight: 2000 - The Bridge: How did we get here again? 3941 RPG 11 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5214 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5216 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Battle of Britain 5220 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Battles of Austerlitz 983 Minis Game 12 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 300 Depot Raid 5176 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5189 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 240 Wo ist die Abtei 2057 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 300 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #1 6074 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 2'x4' #2 6080 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 210 Conflict of Arms Vietnam 1965 4'x8' 6068 Board Game 4 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 210 Armored Predators 5164 Minis Game 10 6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM 240 Firefight Learn to Play 3624 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM 120 Saga Medieval Tournament 5204 Minis Game 24 6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM 510 WoG WWI Cthulhu Rises 3486 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM 180 WoG WWII Convoy attack in the Med. 3487 Minis Game 14 6/21 FRI at 11:00 AM 180 Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game 1993 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 120 Black Water Gulch 1996 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 180 Bolt Action - Tank Wars Tournament Game 2 2015 Minis Game 24 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 180 Cruel Seas 2021 Minis Game 4 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 120 Have a Nice Trip? 5194 Minis Game 16 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 240 House by House, Stalingrad 1942 2058 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 300 Raid at Kittanning 5201 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 180 Sky Pirates 2082 Minis Game 6 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 120 The Great Whiskey Raid of 1932 2059 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 240 The Great Whiskey Raid of 1932 2060 Minis Game 8 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 240 Airships & Empires - The Odin Stones 1179 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM 180 FIGHTING STEAM - The Battle of New Orleans 1169 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM 240 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2128 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM 120 Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 3618 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 1:00 PM 120 Operation: The Sphinx Knows (Top Secret New World Order) 447 RPG 4 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 240 Battles on the Frontier 5168 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 240 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5184 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 120 Gettaway 2 2063 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 240 Scotch on the Rocks 2065 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 240 SoG -˜Breakout™ 3472 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 180 The Skirmish at Wilkoff Farm-AWI-1778 2064 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 240 WoG WWI Hounding the Hun in the North Sea “spring 1918 3495 Minis Game 14 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 180 WoG WWII Bomber Hunting over the Reich. 3473 Minis Game 14 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 180 My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl 2066 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 3:00 PM 240 Depot Raid 5179 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 240 My name is Rita, I'm no showgirl 2134 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 240 Sky Pirates 2089 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 120 Cartoon Network: Crossover Crisis 2287 Board Game 4 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 120 Affair d'Amore 1991 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM 240 Airships & Empires - The Scrolls of Thoth 1180 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM 180 Kings of War: How You Use It! 3603 Minis Game 16 6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM 420 What a Tanker!: Squeeeak! 3912 Minis Game 12 6/22 SAT at 5:00 PM 180 Armored Predators 5167 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 240 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 980 Minis Game 12 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 240 Ben HurT Part Deux 5172 Minis Game 16 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 240 Have a Nice Trip? 5196 Minis Game 16 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 240 National Security Decision-Making Game: American Revolution 2338 LARP 25 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 240 Battles of Auterlitz 986 Minis Game 12 6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM 240 Battles on the Frontier 5169 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM 240 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5192 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM 240 Ironclads! Beginners Brawl 3837 Minis Game 9 6/22 SAT at 7:00 PM 120 Operation: Cashflow (Top Secret New World Order) 446 RPG 4 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 240 Black Water Gulch 1999 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 180 Blood Red Skies 2008 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 120 Bolt action 3 Round Tournament. 2017 Minis Game 32 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 510 Cruel Seas 2024 Minis Game 4 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 120 Ironclads! Civil War Battle of Memphis. 3833 Minis Game 9 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 180 WoG WWII Hunting U-boats 3491 Minis Game 14 6/22 SAT at 8:00 AM 180 Airships & Empires - The Lost Fleet of Zheng He 1178 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 180 Austerlitz - Assault on the Pratzen Heights 979 Minis Game 12 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 240 Combat Patrol WWII: Tanks for the Memories! 3888 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 180 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5183 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 120 Gettaway 2 2067 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 240 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2033 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 120 Kings of War: Learn to Play 3604 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 120 Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat 6353 Minis Game 4 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 150 Saga Dark Ages Tournament 5203 Minis Game 24 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 510 Scotch on the Rocks 2068 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 240 Sky Pirates 2090 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 120 They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing 2079 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 240 Freedom: The Underground Railroad 3903 Board Game 4 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 240 KAPOW 2301 Board Game 5 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 120 Total Civil War 1861-1965 6109 Board Game 4 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 480 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5217 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5218 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Pacific Dogfight 5223 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 Battles of Austerlitz 985 Minis Game 12 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 300 Depot Raid 5178 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 Gang Rumble on the Mean Streets 5191 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 They call the wind Mariahï¿½There is an eerie wind a blowing 2062 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 240 WoG WWI Nieuport 28's vs Fokker D VIII 3493 Minis Game 14 6/22 SAT at 11:00 AM 180 WoG WWII Heinkels over England 3494 Minis Game 14 6/22 SAT at 11:00 AM 180 House by House, Stalingrad 1942 2133 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 12:00 AM 300 Armored Predators 5166 Minis Game 10 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 240 Battle Field Ops! Resurrection Tank Battle Game 1994 Minis Game 8 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 120 Black Water Gulch 1998 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 180 Cruel Seas 2023 Minis Game 4 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 120 Have a Nice Trip? 5195 Minis Game 16 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 240 Raptors Cold War Jet Fighter Combat 6354 Minis Game 4 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 150 Sky Pirates 2087 Minis Game 6 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 120 National Security Decision-Making Game: Contemporary

FastPlay 2339 LARP 99 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 240 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5186 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM 120 Kings of War - Armada: Learn to Play 3607 Minis Game 6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM 120 What a Tanker!: No Time for Tea! 3911 Minis Game 12 6/23 SUN at 1:00 PM 180 Black Water Gulch 2000 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 180 Blood Red Skies 2005 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 120 DropFleet Commander 2026 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 120 Junta! On the Big Board 2069 Minis Game 8 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 240 Kings of War: Learn to Play 3614 Minis Game 8 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 120 Sky Pirates 2092 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 9:00 AM 120 XCOM: The Board Game 6533 Board Game 4 6/23 SUN at 9:30 AM 240 Depot Raid 5180 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM 240 Dust 1947; Operation Alice, Take out Axis Retooling Plant 5185 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM 120 Kill Team - Learn to Play 2035 Minis Game 6 6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM 120 Sergeants Miniatures Game: Day of Days! 3906 Minis Game 8 6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM 180 WoG WWI Lafayette Escadrille proving Their Worth 3471 Minis Game 14 6/23 SUN at 10:00 AM 180 Aerodrome(R) 1.1 World War 1 Aerial Combat 5219 Minis Game 10 6/23 SUN at 11:00 AM 240 Aerodrome(R) 2.0 World War 2 Aerial Combat Malta Dogfight 5222 Minis Game 10 6/23 SUN at 11:00 AM 240 WoG WWI WW1 - The Early Years 3470 Minis Game 14 6/23 SUN at 12:00 PM 180

Similar to above, here’s the War College seminar listings that are not part of the Armchair Dragoons program, along with some other seminars that would be of interest to the strategy gaming audience. As above, there’s multiple ‘pages’ to this table.

Event Name Event # Max # Time Mins Speaker(s) America's Secrets Problem 290 40 6/20 THU at 2:00 PM 120 Scott Macmann Wargaming in Education, Research & Business 302 4 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 120 Merle Robinson 75th anniversary, First Soviet Nuclear Test 289 40 6/20 THU at 4:00 PM 120 Mark McDonagh Interesting Ancient & Medieval Technologies 287 60 6/20 THU at 10:00 AM 120 Merle Robinson Alternate History in Board Wargames 1423 50 6/20 THU at 11:00 AM 60 Gordon Bliss American and Canadian Coast Defense 1850-1950 1422 50 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 120 Gordon Bliss Lessons from recent conflicts 288 59 6/20 THU at 12:00 PM 120 Merle Robinson & NSDMG staff Who Will Own the Moon?+ Survey of Potential Future Conflicts 1420 50 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 120 Dana Lombardy A Day in the Life of a Civil War Artilleryman 6596 60 6/21 FRI at 2:00 PM 120 Van Young The Battle of Narvik, April 1940: First Naval Battle of WWII 1418 50 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 60 Ken Keisel Lunar Colonization - What will it Take? 298 60 6/21 FRI at 4:00 PM 120 Scott Macmann & NSDMG staff You Want (or told) to Apply Wargaming for National Defense 1415 50 6/21 FRI at 5:00 PM 60 Matthew Caffrey The Road Not Taken, Applying Experimental History 1413 50 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 120 Matthew Caffrey Where's My Giant Robot ? 1421 50 6/21 FRI at 6:00 PM 120 James Kirtley Larry Bond: Naval Warfare Highlights Incl Red Sea Crisis 297 60 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 120 Larry Bond What the US Navy taught me about Starfleet 303 60 6/21 FRI at 10:00 AM 120 Christopher Weuve Megatrends: The view from 2066 299 60 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 120 Merle Robinson Americaâ€™s V-submarines, 100th Anniversary 291 40 6/21 FRI at 12:00 PM 120 Mark McDonagh Toward the Next Generation of Wargaming; why, what, how 1416 50 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 120 Matthew Caffrey Miracle of the Marne, & Race to the Sea. 300 60 6/22 SAT at 2:00 PM 120 David March Demographics & the Destiny of Nations 293 59 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 120 Merle Robinson Intolerable 1774, 250th Anniversary 295 59 6/22 SAT at 4:00 PM 120 Mark McDonagh Civil War - Tennesse 1862 Forts Henry/Donelson & Shiloh 6597 60 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 120 David G. Cox Update on Continuing War in Ukraine & Recent New Conflicts 1419 50 6/22 SAT at 6:00 PM 120 Dana Lombardy Green Men, POWs, & Paperclips: WPAFB History of Military Art 1417 50 6/22 SAT at 8:00 PM 60 Kathleen Caffrey The US Petro-dollar 6575 60 6/22 SAT at 8:00 PM 120 Louis Desy Civil War: Petersburg Outside the Trenches 292 60 6/22 SAT at 9:00 AM 60 James Ryan Larry Bond: Author Chat - the Craft of Writing 296 60 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 120 Larry Bond How Humans Survive in Space 6600 60 6/22 SAT at 10:00 AM 120 Carol Abbott & Lily Zahor Global Hotspots 294 60 6/22 SAT at 10:00 PM 120 NSDMG Staff The Schleifen plan 301 60 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 120 David March We Live in Dangerous Times, and It is Going to Get Worse. 1414 50 6/22 SAT at 12:00 PM 120 Matthew Caffrey

