Incorporating Professional Perspectives in Hobby Wargaming, with GUWS

The Georgetown University Wargaming Society has spent the last 18 months scheduling and sponsoring a wide variety of webinars and discussions for the professional wargaming community with occasional forays in the higher end of the serious hobby community as well. Luminaries from Dr Peter Perla to Volko Ruhnke to Jim Deitz to Pete Pellegrino have graced their stage & screens.

So we were all surprised and stunned when somehow Brant got invited to talk, too. And in classic “Brant” fashion, where nothing ever goes right the first time, there was a screw-up on the slide-sharing for the first 5-10 minutes or so. But watch anyway!

