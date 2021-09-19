Saturday Night Fights! Battle of the River Sabis for “Age of Hannibal”

Ah yes, the mass of swords-and-sandals on the field of battle! The blood will spill, the tunics will rend, and some famous dead thespian will no doubt over-act a tragic death scene at the end of the movi… er, battle!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can join a game, make requests for something to play, and maybe even set up your own online session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...