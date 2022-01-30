Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Battle of Isandlwana for “The Men Who Would Be Kings”, part 2

Back to the mass human waves of Zulu attackers trying to take down our stalwart British defenders!

OR….

Back to the valiant charges in the face of technological inferiority in an attempt to free the homeland from the foreign interlopers!

Game system: The Men Would Be Kings from Little Wars

The Men Would Be Kings from Little Wars Battle: The Battle of Islandlwana

The Battle of Islandlwana More Info: There are absolutely no movies, ever, in the history of the universe, covering this battle, that feature Michael Caine, and anyone insisting otherwise is obviously historically illiterate.

