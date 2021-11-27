Saturday Night Fights! The Battle of Quatre Bras for “Black Powder 2”, part 2

Continuing last week’s continuation of this year’s continual project, the SNF gang goes back to Quatre Bras with the Black Powder 2 rules, and see how history unfolds this time. Our coast-to-coast gamers sling dice on Tabletop Simulator even over the holidays.

Don’t forget to join the the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

