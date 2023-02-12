SaturdayNightFights ~ Last Stand at Orks’ Drift for “Xenos Rampant”

So it’s the off-brand WH40K? Or it’s just another UK-based sci-fi minis skirmish game that happens to look a whoooooole lot like GW’s (in)famous toy-catalog-with-an-attached-game? Either way, our guys are having a blast playing.

Game system: Xenos Rampant from Osprey Games

Xenos Rampant from Osprey Games

Don't forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what's coming up and make requests for games.

