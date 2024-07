Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Gross Gorschen for “Bloody Big Battles”

Have our guys figured out the rules? Are the battles bigger and bloodier now that they’re sorted? Or does the better understanding result in less bloody battles? You’ll have to watch and see!

Game system: Bloody Big Battles from Skirmish Campaigns

Bloody Big Battles from Skirmish Campaigns Forum Thread is found here

is found here More Info: Tied in with Battle of Lützen

Don’t forget to pop in the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can see what’s coming up and make requests for games. Plenty of the Dragoons are setting up all sorts of games, all the time.

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads.

(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...