10 Days Until Our Next Online Convention – Tuesday Newsday 1/5/21

There’s still plenty of availability for some great events at The ACDC in 10 days. As of press time, every one of these still has at least 2 seats at the virtual table open (most are multiplayer games, too)
- By Stealth & Sea with David Thompson
- Conflict of Heroes: France 1940 (multiple events) with Uwe Eickert
- Epic Battle of Bastogne (M’44) with Cyrano
- Et Sans Résultat with designer David Ensteness
- Freeblades with the DGS Games team (multiple events)
- World at War ’85 – Storming the Gap with the LNLP team
- This War Without Enemy with designer Scott Moore
- Lock ‘n Load Tactical with developer Stéphane Tanguay
Registration is all of $3 and gets you access to all the games you can cram into your schedule, plus some great seminars and happy hour events.
Newly Released This Week:
- By this time tomorrow, Compass Games will be shipping Devil Boats: PT Boats in The Solomons and you can chase the Japanese around to your heart’s content.
- C3i Magazine #34, with the 29345782034982703498523rd wargame on Kursk, is now shipping.
- Canvas Temple is shipping their latest game releases, but also now stocking some 3D-printed terrain for minis games, too. Designed by owner JC’s kids, the terrain is really quite good-looking and suitable for a variety of medieval, fantasy, or steampunk games.
- S&T #326, with Mukden 1905 is now available to non-subscribers.
- SJG is now shipping their reprint of the (in)famous Warehouse 23 book. What started as an old Usenet gag also later turned into a fun TV show from SyFy.
- The Mission from White Dog Games is starting to make its way into people’s hands.
- THGC is shipping French & Indian War Game but you might end up on a waiting list.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Decision Games is holding a big sale on SPW’s Der Weltkrieg series, where you can get them at 20% off, or a the whole set for about 25% off.
- MMP is holding a tournament / game weekend for GCACW, but of course they had the misfortune of scheduling it the same weekend as The ACDC. Nothing says you can’t play in both!
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Pacific Battles: Nomonhan from World at War #32
- Slitherine has a new streaming web show called “Tea Time” they’d like you to join.
- Still nothing new from Battles! Magazine about their next issue.
- Dark City Games rebooted their website!
- Privateer Press has a rambling post about their upcoming 2021 plans.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Decision has pledges open for North African Campaign, which claims “there is no paperwork or data tracking in this update of the SPI classic”. This, of course, begs the question of “”why bother?!”
- After announcing it in the holiday catalog, Compass Games is now taking pledges on their Kickstarter campaign for No Motherland Without as you play out the Nork regime in crisis.
- Decision Games is also still taking pledges on Corrupt Bargain, a game about the 1824 US election, in which 4 different candidates got Electoral College votes, and no one got a majority.
- Nuts! Publishing are still taking preorders on 300: Earth & Water, and you can take the game for a test-drive at The ACDC.
- TS Wargames are taking preorders on their new Zealand 1985, about a Warsaw Pact attack on Denmark in, get this… 1985!
New from the Dragoons:
In case you missed it – we’ve relaunched the main page on our site with a whole new layout & format! We’re revamping and expanding some of the article offerings, too, so stay tuned!
Something From Our Partners:
- Dan released No Enemies Here S3 E38 on Sunday
- Ardwulf looks to be making his Monday counter-clipping broadcast a regular thing now. This week? “Why play wargames?“
- RMN gives out his Wargame of the Year, and, lo-and-behold, it’s an actual wargame!
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Connections North will be held 19-21 FEB, virtually. Register here.
- Department of the Navy use of virtual environments for BIG wargames
- GUWS has added a seminar on 19 January, and it’s so new it’s not even on their site yet. But you can go direct to registration to hear about lessons learned from virtual / distributed wargaming.
- PaxSims has a nice column from Sally Davis about her efforts this past year on behalf of different diversity & inclusion efforts. We’re sure it’s an accidental oversight that she didn’t mention her appearance on our podcast! (right? RIGHT?!)
