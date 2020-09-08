Another batch of news! – Tuesday Newsday 8 September 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and there’s a bunch going on in wargaming this week >>>

Newly Released This Week:

From the designers of Brave Little Belgium, Hollandspiele brings us White Eagle Defiant, covering the invasion of Poland in 1939. JTS released an update to their Seven Years War game with now 3d graphics and some additional scenarios.

There’s a new Team Yankee starter box with a variety of vehicles for you to fight with, including M1IPs, M60A3s, BMP3s, and T80s. Please ignore the fact that doctrinally, BMP3s were never assigned to regimental or divisional recon units, which were BRDM-equipped.

Now that Fall is here, you know you want some Halloween-themed dice, like these from SJG.

Newly Launched This Week:

Data Science as a card game? SQL tables as… (gasp!) fun?! Well, Rows & Tables is here for you. And they’re already met their funding mark with over 27 days to go.

Avalanche Press is touting their upcoming River Battleships game in the PanzerGrenadier line, which includes river battles with gunboats and ground troops. Unlike many of their ‘book’ expansions to the PG series, this one is a complete game.

C3i Ops Center is still taking preorders on the deluxe edition of Mark Herman’s Waterloo game. It’s due to be released at the end of this month.

News From The Wargame Industry:

New from the Dragoons:

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

Someone really needs a “propaganda failure” event in a less-than-kinetic game, but it will likely still pale in its lack of realism to what’s actually happened in Belarus with the Russians trying to covertly prop up Lukaschenko.

Chinese troops on the Indian border, armed with spears & machetes? That’ll make for some interesting hand-to-hand combat rules.

The Chinese are also deploying anti-aircraft missiles along the border, and it appears that they’re ramping up for a greater territorial push, similar to what they’ve been doing in the Pacific.

Something From Our Partners:

Moe checks out Live Free or Die from Microgram Design Group

Ardwulf has a tutorial series going on the old VG classic Vietnam 1965-1975, with parts 1 and 2 so far

Dan visits with Jaro from Phalanx Games

RMN rives into Washington’s Crossing from Revolution Games.

This Week’s Tunes:

We’re going to continue to reference the Six Degrees of Radio blog from our editor in this space, although we might shake it up on occasion. This past week?

Primadonna Like Me by The Struts Suitcase Blues by Triumph



