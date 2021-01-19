Back to Reality! – Tuesday Newsday 1/19/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Hey, maybe you heard that we had a convention? If not, welcome back to Earth and we hope your jaunt into outer space was enjoyable. We’ve got an AAR coming up later this week, but we had over 100 folks gaming all weekend long with a bunch of fun events, including some pretty excellent seminars & interviews, and we’re going to do it all again this summer, too.
This Week’s Other Headline:
Hey, maybe you heard that we launched a Patreon? If not, we could understand your distraction with the convention, so here’s the follow-up. We’ve launched a Patreon to help offset our hosting and technology costs, and start to upgrade some of the things we do here. We have a few different levels where people can contribute, but note that the higher levels have a limited number of ‘spots’ to be claimed so that we can keep this whole thing manageable.
Newly Released This Week:
- Devil Boats from Compass Games is starting to land in mailboxes, and you can still get it at the preorder price.
- S&T Press is shipping World at War #76 with Operation Jupiter: Churchill’s Plan to Invade Norway 1942 but you can also get it without the game
- ASLSKExP12ndEd iNAfMMP*
- Thin Red Line Games is now shipping Dogs of War everywhere except the US & Canada, since that supply is now sold out. There are a few copies at Noble Knight, but that’s it.
- Renegade Game Studios finally released the Altered Carbon RPG.
- Paul Rorhbaugh has been busy, with 2 new games that have launched.
- HITTING HOME, Axis Raids on the Soo Locks 1942 & 1945 looks at the planned-but-never-executed raids
- BLACK HELL, Assault on Los Negros Island, February 29-March 9, 1944 is a battle in the run-up to retaking the Philippines.
- Dark City Games have released Uprising, which looks like a cross between Spartacus and the old TSR A4 module.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Paradox Games has the nifty/retro Knights of Pen & Paper II on sale for all of $2.50 right now.
- If you like big guns and you cannot lie, then Avalanche Press is here to testify. Soviet 122mm guns in the upcoming Book of Armaments get their own “daily content” article.
- Matrix Games has a Desert Storm special for Command Modern Ops on sale for a few days.
- The Wargamer has announced that they’re changing owners. Again. And this time, they’ve admitted that their article archives are completely shot and they’ve lost years of game writing. If you ever wondered why we republish older articles for #TBT, this is why.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #16, featuring Visegrad, at $20 instead of $35.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Columbia Games has Rommel in the Desert on Kickstarter and it blew thru it’s funding goal in a hurry.
- Tom Lee has a Market-Garden card game on Kickstarter, too. Says it plays in 20-40 minutes, and you can read the rules on the campaign page itself.
- There’s a really neat RPG book called Dangerous Destinations on Kickstarter that gives you a bunch of system-agnostic locations and details. Looks great. Lots of details, including NPCs. Won’t be delivered ’til 2022 (yikes!).
- OK, so look, there’s a ton of STL files on Kickstarter that people want to sell you for your 3D printer. Seriously, go look. So this one is worth calling out just because they aren’t selling the file. It’s 3D-printed terrain, but it’s (get this) the actual terrain! Oh, plus it’s pretty cool-looking exotic terrain that’s ‘ancient’ history for alien planets. They’re a long way from their goal, but it looks really damned cool.
- Loke Battle Mats are taking preorders on a pretty cool book for Towns & Taverns.
New from the Dragoons:
- We launched a Patreon!
- Saturday Night Fights this week got rolled into #TheACDC with an epic M’44 game in the The Bulge.
- Want to see all the livestreams & recordings we had for games, seminars, and workshops? Sure. Here you go.
- Classic Reviews looked back on 7 Wonders: Duel for #TBT.
- #UnboxingDay is this Thursday, 21 January.
Something From Our Partners:
We kept people plenty busy last week supporting the Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention.
- Moe hosted the “welcome” happy hour, and then interviewed both DGS Games and Bruce Maxwell.
- No Enemies Here interviewed Brian Train, and Devin & Kieth from Lock ‘n Load Publishing. Oh yeah, and he found time to award Jim Owczarski with the Grognard of the Year.
- Ardwulf crashed Dan’s interview with Brian Train, but also led an OCS Bootcamp at the show, and then hosted the “farewell” happy hour. Then he took Monday off to drink scotch and clip counters.
- RockyMountainNavy is digging into The Expanse RPG.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Bohemia has an interesting webinar for VBS today about vehicle recognition in the VBS-series games.
- Someone needs to make a wargame out of the Congressional wrangling over US military basing decisions.
- The GUWS webinar series is shaking off the holiday doldrums and cranking up again. They start tonight with a discussion of lessons learned from virtual wargaming, and continue next week with Peter Perla.
- Prior MiD guest, and PaxSims editor, Sally Davis, is pissing off a lot of people with this editorial for the UK professional wargaming site The Wavell Room. Seems a lot of commenters have no idea that she’s talking about professional wargaming. PaxSims actually turned off comments on their excerpt of the article.
- that’s “ASL Starter Kit Expansion Pack #1 2nd Edition is now available from Multi-Man Publishing“
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Any Way You Want It by Journey
- Dancing in the Street by The Struts
- Metal Monday: Def Generation by Electric Angels
- Criminal by The Revivalists
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.