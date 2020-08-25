Big Preorder Edition – Tuesday Newsday 25 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording next week, with an eye toward kicking off the next season the second week of September. We’ve got roughly a dozen episodes outlined, and will undoubtedly end up with an extra 2-3 in there somewhere.

CONSIMGAMEJAM – a tabletop takeoff on the popular digital ‘gamejam’ motif – is coming in October, with a couple of pretty well-known designers among the judges.

Paradox Games has a back-to-school sale right now. Because nothing says “back to school” like blowing off your homework to play games like you just spent all summer doing under quarantine.

GMT Games reports that both both Plains Indian Wars and The Barracks Emperors made it across the p500 finish line and will move into production.

BIA announced that VBS4 has officially launched

Related to the theme of this years’ Connections, DARPA ran a dogfight competition in which the AI consistently beat a live human F16 pilot.

GUWS has a webinar about logistics tonight, but has also added one about wargaming nuclear war in November.

A new category here on Tuesday Newsday, to give you some inspiration for your own wargaming scenarios.

This mashup creator’s tagline? “subscribe for more stuff that nobody asked for nor needed”

