Big Preorder Edition – Tuesday Newsday 25 August 2020

Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording next week, with an eye toward kicking off the next season the second week of September. We’ve got roughly a dozen episodes outlined, and will undoubtedly end up with an extra 2-3 in there somewhere.
Newly Released This Week:
- Want your own Captain Tom Moore figure? You know you do. Warlord Games has you covered.
- Avalanche Press has a nice alt-history naval game, Caspian Princes, that covers the Imperial Russians vs the Ottoman Turks on the really big lake.
- By this time next week, Decision Games will be charging / shipping Battle for Germany but you can still snag it at $48 until then.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Compass Games just launched Cradle of Civilization on Kickstarter.
- Steam has an early access grand-scale ACW game called Grand Tactician that’s now out there.
- They Were Soldiers is another game on the battles of Ia Drang in Vietnam, from new publisher Cadet Games
- It wasn’t launched this week, but the TFT book on Ardonirane (the city from which Thorsz of Death Test fame hails) is still on preorder from SJG.
- FFG has a new Arkham Horror expansion Return to the Forgotten Age that’s now on preorder. There’s a definite Indiana Jones feel to this one.
- Yes they are a little generic, but the newly-launched Tabletop Wargaming Counters on Kickstarter have some interesting designs and applicability to lots of different games. £15 gets you in at the base level but it’s a few hundred counters and shipping is included.
- Admirals’ War from Canvas Temple will be live on Kickstarter imminently
- Don’t forget A Hot Dry Season is still on preorder over at Legion Games. Ardwulf has been playing through it with the designer on his channel.
New from the Dragoons:
- Connections AAR #1 dropped last week. We say “#1” because we had some additional people send over thoughts and comments that we’re going to add a #2.
- Did you miss us on #UnboxingDay? If so, you missed Battle of the Bulge, One Small Step, Heights of Courage, Proud Monster Deluxe, OST Vol 3, and Tiny Epic Mechs. Next #UnboxingDay is 17 September
- Saturday Night Fights made it partway through the Battle of Vimiero; part 2 will be along presently.
- Mentioned in Dispatches is coming back in a few weeks.
- Design x Dragoons is delaying the relaunch while we rejigger the composition of the panel a bit.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- CONSIMGAMEJAM – a tabletop takeoff on the popular digital ‘gamejam’ motif – is coming in October, with a couple of pretty well-known designers among the judges.
- Paradox Games has a back-to-school sale right now. Because nothing says “back to school” like blowing off your homework to play games like you just spent all summer doing under quarantine.
- GMT Games reports that both both Plains Indian Wars and The Barracks Emperors made it across the p500 finish line and will move into production.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- BIA announced that VBS4 has officially launched
- Related to the theme of this years’ Connections, DARPA ran a dogfight competition in which the AI consistently beat a live human F16 pilot.
- GUWS has a webinar about logistics tonight, but has also added one about wargaming nuclear war in November.
Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:
A new category here on Tuesday Newsday, to give you some inspiration for your own wargaming scenarios.
- Friend-of-the-Dragoons Michael Peck looks at the China-Taiwan standoff with a GIS analysis of China’s capabilities.
- “Printing” bunkers? C’mon, sure. Why not?
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe is talking with designer Hermann Luttman tonight on his Whiskey Charlie show.
- We mentioned A Hot Dry Season above, but Ardwulf is up to part 13 or so in the streams of their playthrough.
- Ardwulf also has an episode of “Chit Chat” to talk some Napoleonics.
- Dan has a(nother) drinking problem.
- RMN talks about the games they played on vacation last week.
This Week’s Mashup:
This mashup creator’s tagline? “subscribe for more stuff that nobody asked for nor needed”
