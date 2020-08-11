Connections Conference is underway! – Tuesday Newsday 11 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what’s important in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The Connections Professional Wargaming Conference is going on right now. We’ve got some discussion of it in our forums and a variety of Dragoons attending different sessions. Like every other conference/convention this year, it’s being handled remotely, but so far the sessions & discussion have been quite lively.

Newly Released This Week:

Newly Launched This Week:

Tiny Battle Publishing is taking preorders on Aden, a game about a hypothetical battle for control of that city in the ongoing Yemeni civil war.

Animal World War: Tactical Wargaming on Modular Battlefields is on Kickstarter. Yes, you read that right.

GW is doing some massive WH40K box sets on pre-order, but you have to order it from them directly.

Dice Throne Adventures is billed as a “Gloomhaven Lite” and is still available at preorder pricing if you’re looking for a board/RPG hybrid. It’s an expansion to the original Dice Throne but the “rerolled” version that comes with this preorder includes the original.

Preorder pricing still in effect for MMP’s Last Stand, The Battle for Moscow as it’s about to start shipping

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

Something From Our Partners:

This Week’s Mashup:

The “Slip Girls” video won’t allow embedding. So yes, we’re sending you off-site for this week’s mashup, but trust us, it’s totally worth it.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...