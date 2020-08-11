Connections Conference is underway! – Tuesday Newsday 11 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what’s important in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
The Connections Professional Wargaming Conference is going on right now. We’ve got some discussion of it in our forums and a variety of Dragoons attending different sessions. Like every other conference/convention this year, it’s being handled remotely, but so far the sessions & discussion have been quite lively.
Newly Released This Week:
- Hollandspiele is shipping Stilicho, their solitaire game about the late Roman empire.
- The webpage for the game says it’s still a pre-order, but Tiny Battle Publishing is now shipping A Matter of Honor about the Battle of Le Bourget in the Franco-Prussian War.
- It was mailed to subscribers 2 weeks ago, but the latest issue of World at War magazine (#73) is now available, with extended articles about Vichy France.
- Harpoon V released last week. Our intel guys were asleep and missed it.
- Matrix Games has released Gladius- Relics of War an “assault pack” for their WH40K game.
Newly Launched This Week:
- Tiny Battle Publishing is taking preorders on Aden, a game about a hypothetical battle for control of that city in the ongoing Yemeni civil war.
- Animal World War: Tactical Wargaming on Modular Battlefields is on Kickstarter. Yes, you read that right.
- GW is doing some massive WH40K box sets on pre-order, but you have to order it from them directly.
- Dice Throne Adventures is billed as a “Gloomhaven Lite” and is still available at preorder pricing if you’re looking for a board/RPG hybrid. It’s an expansion to the original Dice Throne but the “rerolled” version that comes with this preorder includes the original.
- Preorder pricing still in effect for MMP’s Last Stand, The Battle for Moscow as it’s about to start shipping
New from the Dragoons:
- Last week we released a special summer edition of the podcast, talking about the Derby House Principles for professional wargaming, with Rex Brynen, Yuna Wong, and Sally Davis
- Saturday Night Fights went back to Rome and fought out the Epic Battle of Zama
- We also snuck in a Wednesday night game – actually three! – using the Scharnhorst campaign.
- My Own Worst Enemy hit turn 15 in the Don’t Tread on Me game.
- ICYMI – here’s the AAR from our Virtual Dragoons Assembly convention
- A look back at Japan’s surrender at the end of WW2
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Compass Games is going live with a discussion of their upcoming Imperial Tide on Thursday.
- Pacific Rim Publishing / Just Plain Wargames found a box of 1st Ed G.E.V. games in their warehouse that are available thru their site.
- Diagonal Move interviewed Brian Train about his recent game designs.
- High Flying Dice is looking for playtesters for a new lightweight AWI game.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Here’s a ‘handy'(?) deck of cards about all sorts of problematic vignettes and behaviors experienced by women during different wargaming events. The creator (Sally Davis) built them off of the responses she received to her wargaming diversity study, and they mirror many of the comments that she & Yuna had on our podcast last week.
- Wargaming & US Grand Strategy? How do you get wargaming into the strategy-development community and have them take it seriously?
- GUWS has a bunch of new seminars coming up. Caught our eye? Hybrid Warfare with Dr Roger Mason, and Cards in Wargames with Volko Ruhnke.
- Yuna Wong has a compelling – and short! – thread about wargaming new developments/acquisitions, and giving the red team an honest shot at the game.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe takes a detailed look at Brotherhood & Unity from Compass Games
- Ardwulf opens up Napoleon’s Quagmire. No word on whether or not Cyrano has already played it 4 times.
- No Enemies Here interviews friend-of-the-Dragoons David Thompson
- RockyMountainNavy takes a look at QMG: Cold War
- Real & Simulated Wars includes a really neat look at implementing USMC tactics into your digital wargaming.
This Week’s Mashup:
The “Slip Girls” video won’t allow embedding. So yes, we’re sending you off-site for this week’s mashup, but trust us, it’s totally worth it.
