Connections Conference is underway! – Tuesday Newsday 11 August 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what’s important in wargaming this week  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

The Connections Professional Wargaming Conference is going on right now.  We’ve got some discussion of it in our forums and a variety of Dragoons attending different sessions.  Like every other conference/convention this year, it’s being handled remotely, but so far the sessions & discussion have been quite lively.

 

Newly Released This Week:

  • Hollandspiele is shipping Stilicho, their solitaire game about the late Roman empire.

    TN-stilicho

    Stilicho: Last of the Romans

  • The webpage for the game says it’s still a pre-order, but Tiny Battle Publishing is now shipping A Matter of Honor about the Battle of Le Bourget in the Franco-Prussian War.
  • It was mailed to subscribers 2 weeks ago, but the latest issue of World at War magazine (#73) is now available, with extended articles about Vichy France.
  • Harpoon V released last week.  Our intel guys were asleep and missed it.
  • Matrix Games has released Gladius- Relics of War an “assault pack” for their WH40K game.

 

The Professional Wargaming World:

  • Here’s a ‘handy'(?) deck of cards about all sorts of problematic vignettes and behaviors experienced by women during different wargaming events.  The creator (Sally Davis) built them off of the responses she received to her wargaming diversity study, and they mirror many of the comments that she & Yuna had on our podcast last week.
  • Wargaming & US Grand Strategy?  How do you get wargaming into the strategy-development community and have them take it seriously?
  • GUWS has a bunch of new seminars coming up.  Caught our eye?  Hybrid Warfare with Dr Roger Mason, and Cards in Wargames with Volko Ruhnke.
  • Yuna Wong has a compelling – and short! – thread about wargaming new developments/acquisitions, and giving the red team an honest shot at the game.

 

This Week’s Mashup:

The “Slip Girls” video won’t allow embedding.  So yes, we’re sending you off-site for this week’s mashup, but trust us, it’s totally worth it.

 

That’s all for this week!
