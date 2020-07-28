Convention Countdown! – Tuesday Newsday 28 July 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and what you should care about is our online convention – the Virtual Dragoons Assembly – this week!

Enterprise Games is having a sale! LNLP is having a sale! Moe’s running some special talk shows! Cats & dogs living together!

This Week’s Headline:

Well, duh. It’s the Virtual Dragoons Assembly! See everyone on Friday!

This Week’s Other Headline:

GMT’s Update on their special offer for COVID layoff casualties:

Update on the Tough Economy Special. In the week that we ran this special, we were overrun with applications. We’re happy that we were able to approve and respond to virtually everyone who applied: 1,296 customers! It’s sobering to hear the stories of so many who have lost jobs during this time. Thank you for sharing them with us and allowing us to help, even if it’s in a small way. For those of you who participated in this 2020 version of our Tough Economy Special, we hope that the game(s) you receive bring you many hours of stress relief, distraction, learning, and fun. And we hope your respective work situations improve quickly. God bless you all!

Newly Released This Week:

Quarterdeck International has a special right now with an imported Finnish game on same. Tornio ’44 is $10 off right now, and keep an eye out for the special rule about Finnish units getting drunk (and no, we’re not kidding)

Steve Jackson Games released a new Munchkin WH40k expansion – Genestealers!

Matrix Games has a new DLC for Panzer Corps 2, set in the Spanish Civil War.

It’s a re-release, but Avalanche Press has PanzerGrenadier 1940:The Fall of France shipping again.

The digital version of Labyrinth (GMT) is available on Steam for early access.

Newly Launched This Week:

Show off your Roman allegiance with these cool new ‘team’ shirts on Kickstarter

FFG has a new Civilization expansion, Terra Incognito that’s now available for pre-order.

Northgard mixes a 4x map-builder with Norse mythology. Now on Kickstarter!

GMT Games has added Volume 3 of the Last Hundred Yards, in the Solomon Islands, to their p500. Everybody move before BBMike runs you over.

New from the Dragoons:

Did you catch everything we dropped on you on #UnboxingDay? We had 9 total looks inside different boxes, including guest appearances from both Ardwulf and Moe.

Saturday Night Fights held a big ol’ Austerlitz battle in conjunction with the HMGS CyberWars online weekend.

My Own Worst Enemy is up to turn 13 in the Don’t Tread on Me game.

Convention merchandise is now available for the Virtual Dragoons Assembly!

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

NatSecGirlSquad has an upcoming wargaming presentation, featuring a couple of GUWS folks.

Don’t forget that Connections is coming up next month

King’s College London War Studies program podcasts? Yes, please!

Something From Our Partners:

Moe is talking with Bill Thomas of Compass Games on Tuesday night’s Whiskey Charlie

Ardwulf unboxes Brotherhood & Unity , about a war that featured very little of either.

, about a war that featured very little of either. Dan interviewed designer and FB group moderator Chris Davis

This Week’s Mashup:

Back in the early 80s, who would’ve thought the leather-fetish gay lead singer of Judas Priest would be the less deviant half of this mashup.

That’s all for this week!

