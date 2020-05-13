Games in the Classroom – From Concept to Execution

Brant Guillory, 13 May 2020
Based on an older academic professional development seminar, here’s a recording of Brant’s discussion of uses of games & sims in the classroom, for training & learning purposes.
We’ve previously discussed some different facets of the games & sims discussion with both Brant and Dr Sterrett chiming in. We’d love to hear what you have to say, too.
