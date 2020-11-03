Get Out The Vote! – Tuesday Newsday 3 November 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what’s happening in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Seriously, get out The Vote, the new game from Hollandspiele.

(see what they did there?)

Newly Released This Week:

Legion Wargames is now shipping A Splendid Little War.

GMT’s got 6 different p500 games they’re busy shipping. So many, that the “shipping October 19-30” dates on their website seem to be more ‘guidelines’ than hard dates.

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

Wargaming as a learning experience for the military professionals.

We reviewed Shores of Tripoli a few weeks back. Designer Kevin Bertram is coming to GUWS to talk about historical board games as educational tools.

PaxSims reviews Spudnet – cyber warfare with potatoes. Yes, potatoes.

Something From Our Partners:

Moe checks out An Attrition of Souls from Compass Games. He also dives into the Alien RPG from the Free League guys.

Ardwulf hit 3000 subscribers! He’s celebrating with a giveaway. He also dug into Tranquility Base from Worthington.

Dan interviews Ryan Hellman about White Eagle Defiant.

RMN compares history to the board game in Koenigsberg , or he would if there were designer’s notes.

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.

