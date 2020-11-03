Get Out The Vote! – Tuesday Newsday 3 November 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what’s happening in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Seriously, get out The Vote, the new game from Hollandspiele.
(see what they did there?)
Newly Released This Week:
- Legion Wargames is now shipping A Splendid Little War.
- SJG’s shipping the new Munchkins & Mazes.
- GMT’s got 6 different p500 games they’re busy shipping. So many, that the “shipping October 19-30” dates on their website seem to be more ‘guidelines’ than hard dates.
Newly Launched This Week:
- From the “Department of Things That Went Live 30 Minutes After Last Week’s News Update” UGG has a new WWI game on Kickstarter called The Longest Trench
- Decision Games has updated a whole bunch of their upcoming pledge games, including several solitaire games.
- Feed The Kraken gives you some ‘secret mission’ mechanics on the high seas, with some very nice-looking sculpts.
- Flint & Feather Contact gives you minis rules for skirmish games in 17th century North America, with a bunch of figures to go with them.
- Want to get your inner spy on? Phantom Doctrine is here for your espionage gaming needs. Variable tile-based map, and a lot of different agents to choose from.
- 6mm samurai? Sure! Figures, rules, terrain – all in one package.
New from the Dragoons:
- We wrapped up at 2-1/2 year long forum-based Kriegsspiel last week. Here are the AARs, parts one and two.
- Mentioned in Dispatches covered a variety of sci-fi gaming topics.
- This week, Design x Dragoons asked what key facets of certain historical eras mattered to designers.
- Saturday Night Fights continued the Battle of Leipzig using the Blucher rules.
- My Own Worst Enemy got a first look at Dark City’s new Operation Battleaxe.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Avalanche Press has an insane deal right now with 68 different books/games at 25-40% off thru the end of November.
- S&T’s “deal of the day” (thru 11/8) is the game edition of World at War #15, which includes Soft Underbelly: Italy 1943.
- Revolution Games has Return to the Rock: Corregidor 1945 on sale.
- JTS announced that their Winter sale will start on December 11.
- Paradox Games has Necropolis: Brutal Edition at 75% off right now.
- Pacific Rim Publishing has their new website up, and it looks pretty damn good.
- Legion Wargames has a November sale going on right now, with many games 25-50% off.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Wargaming as a learning experience for the military professionals.
- We reviewed Shores of Tripoli a few weeks back. Designer Kevin Bertram is coming to GUWS to talk about historical board games as educational tools.
- PaxSims reviews Spudnet – cyber warfare with potatoes. Yes, potatoes.
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe checks out An Attrition of Souls from Compass Games. He also dives into the Alien RPG from the Free League guys.
- Ardwulf hit 3000 subscribers! He’s celebrating with a giveaway. He also dug into Tranquility Base from Worthington.
- Dan interviews Ryan Hellman about White Eagle Defiant.
- RMN compares history to the board game in Koenigsberg, or he would if there were designer’s notes.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Sure Know Something by Kiss (or, as MD calls them “Disco Kiss”)
- Soul Connection by Baker’s Pink
- Halloween by Helloween (yes, you read that right)
- Bad Blood by The Damned Things
- And the Saturday Night / Halloween concert: Type O Negative.
