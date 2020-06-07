Learn to Play Et Sans Résultat!

Jim Owczarski, 7 June 2020

David Ensteness of The Wargaming Company joins Jim & Doug to teach how to play their flagship Napoleonic title Et Sans Résultat!

Join us for a detailed look at how the game is played and don’t forget to pop into our forums to see if you can scare up a game online with the Regiment.

