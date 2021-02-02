Mentioned in Dispatches is back! – Tuesday Newsday 2/2/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings what’s important in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

Mentioned in Dispatches season 6 is back! That’s right – we’ve launched our new season, with the premiere featuring Brant, BBMike, and Ian talking about game mods.

Newly Released This Week:

War Diary Magazine is being sold through LNLP’s website, and their latest – Bougainville – The Forgotten Campaign – is now available.

TRL Games has an update pack available for those that want to use the updated Dogs of War rules with their Less Than 60 Miles games.

Modern War Magazine #52 with a game on the struggle in the Congo around the turn of the millennium

Legion Wargames is now shipping Prairie Aflame! and still offering the preorder price for it ($42 instead of $58).

TS Wargames (over in Poland) has released Starguard Solstice , about the fighting in Pomerania in early 1945.

, about the fighting in Pomerania in early 1945. Gamer’s Armory is taking orders for Rally Point #18 for those that are ASL completists. These scenarios are from the Tampa ASL community, and can be challenging to find.

Avalanche Press has an alt-history timeline where World War I ‘sort of’ ended in 1916 and then restarted under different conditions in 1940, as the “Second Great War”. This is the backstory behind their Second Great War at Sea series, and the current Tropic of Capricorn game that features a bunch of South American naval powers duking it out.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

Compass Games has the preorder up there for Flanks of Gettysburg. The game zooms in on the battles at Little Round Top and Culp’s Hill.

GMT Games has Prime Minister on p500. Plays 1-4 players (yes, MOWE, there’s a dedicated solo option so you don’t have to hack one together) and puts you into Victorian-era politics. Steam guns & cogwheels not included.

MMP is still taking preorders on their GCACW-series game Hood Strikes North. It’s been out there for a while, but it’s highlighted on their new site so we’re drawing some attention to it for you.

MMP are also taking preorders on Third Winter, which is their next OCS game, that looks at operation Ukraine over the Winter of 1943-44.

New from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

Last week we noted that Compass was shipping Coalition and this week Moe takes a look at what’s inside.

Ardwulf’s weekly counter-clipping gabfest talked about the “wargame-RPG interface”

RMN took a tour through his dice collection in anticipation of an upcoming podcast recording session (hint, hint)

The Professional Wargaming World:

GUWS had Grognard of the Year Jim “Cyrano” Owczarski stop by to teach them some Blucher, in spite of faculty advisor Sebastian Bae ducking his challenges. Next week, Paul Webber will be covering modern operational-level naval wargames and RMN probably already has his tickets.

PaxSims has some thoughtful articles on teaching game design and adapting for a pandemic, headlined by Rex’s own lessons learned.

