MOAR SALEZ! – Tuesday Newsday 12/1/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

We’ve got a couple of interesting announcements coming for the Dragoons that we’ll be finalizing over the next week or so. Look for some great things in the new year.

Meanwhile, there’s all sorts of insane sales going on right now, during this period that a dearly-departed friend once referred to as the “American Ramadan”

Newly Released This Week:

The Conquistadors should be shipping from Compass Games any day now, but you can still get it at pre-order price. It plays from 1-5 players, so you can take it for a solo spin.

SJG could’ve released a 1000-piece Illuminati puzzle at the start of the pandemic, but noooooooo, that’s just what they would’ve wanted him to do!

Brian Train has released all his self-pub’ed games from BTR Games on Wargame Vault.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

Moe checks out One Small Step

Ardwulf announces his giveaway winners

RMN does a great analysis of wargames as narratives, inspired in part by our podcast

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.

That’s all for this week!

Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...