MOAR SALEZ! – Tuesday Newsday 12/1/20

We’ve got a couple of interesting announcements coming for the Dragoons that we’ll be finalizing over the next week or so. Look for some great things in the new year.
Meanwhile, there’s all sorts of insane sales going on right now, during this period that a dearly-departed friend once referred to as the “American Ramadan”
Newly Released This Week:
- The Conquistadors should be shipping from Compass Games any day now, but you can still get it at pre-order price. It plays from 1-5 players, so you can take it for a solo spin.
- SJG could’ve released a 1000-piece Illuminati puzzle at the start of the pandemic, but noooooooo, that’s just what they would’ve wanted him to do!
- Brian Train has released all his self-pub’ed games from BTR Games on Wargame Vault.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Matrix Games has a live showcase being broadcast on 12/3, including Friend-of-the-Dragoons Rob Crandall! (oh, and Vic from VR, Joel Billings, and Alvaro from Kraken)
- Matrix also has a sale right now, with some stuff up to 90% off and no that’s not a typo.
- Decision Games has a sale for 20% off all their computer games right now.
- Columbia Games is still running their 3-game ‘super bundle’ sale
- Paradox has EUIV:Emperor DLC on 50% off right now.
- Big December sale with Avalanche Press right now, too
- Want to invade Iran? Maybe back in 1980? S&T’s deal this week is MW#44, with the Desert One War game, at 50% off thru 12/6.
- The Wargaming Company has a 30% off sale right now, too.
- Skirmisher Publishing has a big Black Friday sale on DTRPG right now, with 90% off a PDF bundle.
- LNLP has their Christmas sale going on right now with up to 30% off a lot of stuff
Newly Launched This Week:
- Someone needs to explain how MMP’s reprint of Rising Sun still hasn’t hit the preorder numbers. C’mon people!
- There’s a bunch of map projects on Kickstarter right now:
- 150 maps for printing or TTS from Juan Lerma
- 50 maps from Adam O’Brien / Greedy Mimic and can get them w/ square or hex grids
- Tanner Yarro is back with a book of fold-out maps and he’s raised a metric monkey-ton of money on this one. There are 3 different book options in this one, too.
- The Wanderer’s Guide, which is more art book than pure game maps.
- Modiphius is going to launch preorders on their new Dune RPG in the next few days.
- GMT Games has the new Wolfpack game on p500. Another submarine game? Sure, why not?!
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches talked about Space 4X games this week.
- Saturday Night Fights can’t seem to wrap up their Battle of Leipzig
- My Own Worst Enemy gave you a double-dose this week, with both an episode of Solobabble and Blitz! A World in Conflict, plus a bonus unboxing
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe checks out One Small Step
- Ardwulf announces his giveaway winners
- RMN does a great analysis of wargames as narratives, inspired in part by our podcast
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Asmodee is hiring a bunch of positions for FFG up in Minnesota.
- A bunch of StrategyPage personalities (Dinnigan, Bay, Nofi) all join a StrategyTalk talk show
- GUWS has an upcoming webinar on simplicity in game design
- Connections Netherlands is going virtual, this coming Monday, 7 December
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Midnight in Harlem by Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Rubberband Man by the Detroit Spinners
- D’You Know What I Mean by Oasis
- Wagon Wheel by Old Crow Medicine Show
