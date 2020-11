My Own Worst Enemy ~ Blitz! A World in Conflict

Get ready, My Own Worst Enemy is about fight WW2 again in Blitz! A World in Conflict from Compass Games!



We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons!

Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.

You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

Like this: Like Loading...