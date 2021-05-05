My Own Worst Enemy ~ The Great Crisis of Frederick II Conclusion and Final Thoughts

The Seven Years’ War comes to an end and we finally find out why Frederick II has that look on his face on the cover of the box. Also, some overall thoughts on the game and what might be a spark of an idea for how to handle the cards when playing solitaire.

