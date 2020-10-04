No Enemies Here, S3 E26

This week, Dan covers the usual Ardwulf update, the latest Kickstarter in the “Until The Bitter End” series (with the designer), updates from Tiny Battle, Academy, and Stratagemata, and he highlights Cyrano’s YouTube channel, without realizing he’s part of the Dragoons!

Dan Pacaldi, October 4, 2020

