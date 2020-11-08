No Enemies Here, S3 E31

This week, Dan launches an incredible opportunity for unpublished designers to pitch their ideas to a variety of designers and publishers to get their games pitched on his show.

Dan’s asking for the viewers to vote for the Grognard of the Year in the comments, and anyone not voting for our very own Cyrano – Jim Owczarski – is crazy. No one has done more for the wargaming world over this past year of socially-distanced insanity than he has, and no one deserves the GotY award more than him this time around. Yeah, we’re all sick of voting, but this time it’s one of the Dragoons that needs your support.

Dan Pacaldi, 8 November 2020

As always, we appreciate Dan letting us share his fantastic news vids.

