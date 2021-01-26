Peter Perla is Taking Over – Tuesday Newsday 1/26/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Dr Perla crosses all sorts of lines in the wargaming world. He is one of the most well-known practitioners in the defense/national security space, and also a hobby wargamer. His presentation on the history & development of the original 1820s Kriegsspiel at Connections in 2011 was a master-class in historical operations research before anyone ever heard of the term. The man literally wrote the book on wargaming. This week, he’s all over our news dump.
- First, his long-awaited game on the Pratzen Heights at Austerlitz is finally on Kickstarter, being offered by the guys over at Canvas Temple Publishing. Yes, we finally found a game that’s been in development longer than Orange Crush.
- Second, Dr Perla will be speaking at tonights GUWS seminar, on Wargaming: The Path from 1940 to 2040. If there’s anyone you want to hear talk about the development of wargaming from WW2 to today and beyond, it’s him.
Newly Released This Week, and yes, it’s a bunch:
- Table Battles Expansion No. 5: The Grand Alliance by Hollandspiele
- COALITION! The Napoleonic Wars, 1805-1815 from Compass Games
- Space Infantry Federation by Lock ‘n Load Publishing
- Dominant Species: Marine by GMT Games
- Imperial Struggle, 2nd printing, also by GMT Games
News From The Wargame Industry:
- An interesting history article at Avalanche Press’ site tells the story of the city of Memel, and its role in a number of disputes from the 1400’s up thru the setting of their forthcoming PanzerGrenadier scenarios postulating hypothetical battles between the Germans and Lithuanians in 1939.
- Multi-Man Publishing launched a new website! They also released an extended forecast of their 2021 production
- TRL’s The Dogs of War is now sold out.
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is an old S&T – #148, to be exact – with Copredy Bridge, a game that covers a King Charles v the Parliamentarians in a musket-&-pike showdown.
- Matrix Games has a tournament coming up for Fantasy General II, and another for Field of Glory II covering The Rise of Macedon.
Newly Launched This Week:
- As we noted at the top, Dr Peter Perla’s new title The Pratzen: Austerlitz, 1805 is now live on Kickstarter
- Columbia Games launched their Rommel in the Desert Kickstarter and it was topping the charts for growth over the weekend.
- In the Shadows, covering the French Resistance in WW2, is on GMT Games’ p500
- Tarawa 1943, a solo game of the USMC landing from Worthington Games
- The new Savage Company: Machines of War is a 5e/Pathfinder-compatible RPG game/setting that moves into a diesel punk future, and is racking up pre-orders despite having been ‘accidentally’ launched early.
- Those Who Wander, a 5e-compatible setting with an emphasis on personal backstories and their roles in the characters’ lives.
- We don’t normally cover .stl-file-focused Kickstarters, except to complain about them, but the new War-Ware one with a ton of modern US Army vehicles is kind of cool.
- CDG Solo System (as originally pioneered by folks like Stuka Joe) is on p500 from GMT Games
- Skull d6’s and a cyberskull dice bag from Steve Jackson Games
New from the Dragoons:
- Saturday Night Fights wrapped up Leipzig and no we’re not kidding. It tells you something about Perla’s stature in the wargaming world that this isn’t our lead story.
- We got our paws on an advance copy of Slithering’s upcoming Field of Glory 2: Medieval and here’s what we thought about it.
- The AAR that wraps up the January ACDC escaped into the wild.
- My Own Worst Enemy dug into A Splendid Little War.
- This past Thursday was #UnboxingDay! 10 games later, this was the damage:
- Decision at Kasserine from Compass Games
- C3i Magazine #34, with the Kursk game
- France ’40 from GMT Games
- Don’t Tread On Me from White Dog Games, the same one that MOWE had a long series on.
- Devil Boats from Compass Games
- LNLP’s new Space Infantry: Federation as presented by Moe’s Game Table
- So, it was the ‘new’ game from Hollandspiele for a week, and here’s Empire at Sunrise.
- MOWE digs into the first game in the Horse & Musket series, with Dawn of a Era.
- 1754: Conquest from Academy Games
- Buffalo Wings 2 from Against The Odds Magazine
Something From Our Partners:
- Moe has CSW’s John Kranz on Whiskey Charlie tonight. Oof. Let’s hop Perla wraps up with GUWS in time to get to this one.
- Ardwulf’s counter-clipping live show dig into the changes in the industry, with a discussion of changes in mechanics, sales, and quality.
- RMN is digging back into ground combat in the Traveller universe again.
The Professional Wargaming World:
- Get ready to update all your contemporary South China Sea scenarios, as Secretary Austin is conducting a deep review of Pacific-facing assets.
- As noted in the introduction, Dr Perla will be speaking at tonights GUWS seminar, on Wargaming: The Path from 1940 to 2040.
- PaxSims takes a look at the Beirut Port explosion and what, if anything, you can do to simulate reactions to such things.
This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:
A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.
- Change by John Waite
- Bullet the Blue Sky by U2
- Metal Monday! Enemies by Shinedown
- Fire by Black Pumas
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.