Peter Perla is Taking Over – Tuesday Newsday 1/26/21

Dr Perla crosses all sorts of lines in the wargaming world. He is one of the most well-known practitioners in the defense/national security space, and also a hobby wargamer. His presentation on the history & development of the original 1820s Kriegsspiel at Connections in 2011 was a master-class in historical operations research before anyone ever heard of the term. The man literally wrote the book on wargaming. This week, he’s all over our news dump.

First, his long-awaited game on the Pratzen Heights at Austerlitz is finally on Kickstarter, being offered by the guys over at Canvas Temple Publishing. Yes, we finally found a game that’s been in development longer than Orange Crush.

Second, Dr Perla will be speaking at tonights GUWS seminar, on Wargaming: The Path from 1940 to 2040. If there’s anyone you want to hear talk about the development of wargaming from WW2 to today and beyond, it’s him.

Newly Released This Week, and yes, it’s a bunch:

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

Moe has CSW’s John Kranz on Whiskey Charlie tonight. Oof. Let’s hop Perla wraps up with GUWS in time to get to this one.

Ardwulf’s counter-clipping live show dig into the changes in the industry, with a discussion of changes in mechanics, sales, and quality.

RMN is digging back into ground combat in the Traveller universe again.

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.

Change by John Waite

Bullet the Blue Sky by U2

Metal Monday! Enemies by Shinedown

Fire by Black Pumas

