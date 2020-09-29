RAND Releases Hedgemony to the World- Tuesday Newsday 29 September 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what matters in wargaming this week >>>

Government think-tank RAND has long been at the forefront of the professional wargaming world, overseeing hundreds of defense- and security-related wargames for all levels of governments and international organizations. Now you can poke around with one of their designs, as they’ve released their internally-developed Hedgemony (spelling intentional) on the world. The game originally designed to help develop the 2018 US National Defense Strategy, as as such is very US-centric. Additionally, this isn’t a more common 4-friends-and-beer-and-pretzels wargaming weekend sort of game. It’s a more intensive multi-player affair that really needs a white cell and some experienced moderators/adjudicators.

So you can read about the game, and download the rules and players’ guides for free from the RAND website, but the full game is going to set you back about $250. As discussed in multiple places on the web, that price point isn’t aiming for the weekend warriors, but rather institutional organizations like college programs, government agencies, etc.

In the meantime, though, Hedgemony is getting media attention from all sorts of places: Foreign Policy Magazine, The Washington Times, PaxSims, among others.

MMP is taking preorders on the reprint of Rising Sun, the ASL module for the WW2 PTO. Bison is weighing what he can rent out the kids for to cover the $170 pre-order cost.

The guys that brought you 7th Continent have now launched another exploration game, 7th Citadel

Worthington’s Hidden Strike: American Revolution is rounding the final turn for their Kickstarter funding.

CSL is taking pre-orders on a trilogy of Afrika Korps games.

The "headgeline" this week was the release of Hedgemony (spelling intentional) from RAND Corp. See above.

There’s a “Pentagon” team that’s supposed to take on the “Slitherine” team in an ICBM game on Twitch on 10/1.

Our very own Cyrano will be walking the GUWS team through the classic Men Against Fire game. There are open sign-ups available. Priority is to GUWS members, but after that, anyone can play.

GUWS has presentations coming up about USAF Title 10 wargaming (Congressionally-mandated games), and Wargame Pathologies (when wargames fail)

Moe induced all sorts of drool with a look inside MMP’s new Iron Curtain game.

Ardwulf taught the folks at GUWS about How to Play Wargames on VASSAL.

RMN takes a look at the Russian Way of War with a FMSO document about their current doctrine.

