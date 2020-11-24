Sale week! – Tuesday Newsday 11/24/20

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here’s what you should care about in wargaming this week >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Everyone’s putting stuff on sale. Seriously. Worthington, Hollandspiele, Revolution, Avalanche, and plenty of others. MMP just wrapped theirs last week. Even Target is getting into it.

Newly Released This Week:

Maybe not this week, but recently at least, TSWargames has their new Bismarck game, and yes, Cyrano, it can be played with 2 people….

Field Notes notebooks are pretty popular in certain circles. Earlier this summer, they released a 5e character journal for role-players. Now, they’ve released a GM journal, too. You can get them in 2-packs of each, or a multipack with 4 character journals, 2 GM journals, 2 blank notebooks, and a bunch of pencils + free shipping.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Got a budding role-player out there that could use something to help get them started? Target’s Black Friday sale – that’s running all week – has the D&D Essentials kit under $8 right now. Yes, that’s right. Couple of books, maps, dice, DM screen, and a bunch of cards in a tuck box for spelt, characters, etc. Plus, the Essentials box includes the rules for ‘sidekicks’ so you can play with just 2 people (DM/player) and still have enough characters to go on the adventure. And $8. Seriously, just $8.

Worthington has bundled a bunch of their games for some serious end-of-year blowouts. You can get 2 boxes in the Band of Brothers series (Ghost Panzer and Texas Arrows) for $49 total. Yes, total. The Holdfast bundle – Korea, Atlantic, Pacific, and Tunisia – is going for $100 total.

S&T’s deal of the week (thru 11/29) is half off the game edition of S&T 317, with Moscow 1941 in it.

Hollandspiele has started their Hollan-days sale, too

Newly Launched This Week:

It’s not exactly a wargame, but Academy has their new game Reality Shift on Kickstarter.

The Wargaming Company still has To Assure My Dynasty about the 1808 campaign in Iberia on pre-order pricing.

Compass Games has an Indian Ocean combined-arms wargame for you. If you liked South China Sea you’ll probably dig this one.

New from the Dragoons:

Something From Our Partners:

Moe doesn’t do RPGs very often, so when does, it’s probably cool. Here he looks at one of the modules for the new Free League Alien RPG.

Ardwulf was on the road for a bit, so here’s an older video for an upcoming game: Admirals’ War from Canvas Temple Publishing.

Dan talks to John Butterfield.

RMN has a really nifty article on relative complexity in different kinds of games, focused on wargaming, of course.

The Professional Wargaming World:

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.

