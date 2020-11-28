Saturday Night Fights! Leipzig, for Blucher, part 7 of ?

Special guest Ross McGee sits in as Napoleon for this edition of Saturday Night Fights!

As the Battle of Leipzig hits turn 37(?!?) and the Allies have even more reinforcements showing up, scenario designer Ross McGee tags in for Dalinore this weekend as the overall French commander, and the fight continues…

