TBT – The 1982 Avalon Hill Catalog

Back when the paper catalogs came in the box with every game, players would lovingly look through the game listings and pine for their next conquest. So here’s the 1982 Avalon Hill catalog in all it’s 2-color glory to make you wax nostalgic for the days of a $12 big-box wargame.

Which (if any) games did you order out of this one?

