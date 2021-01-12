The Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention this weekend! – Tuesday Newsday 1/12/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming world and oh yeah, we’re having a convention! >>>

This Week’s Headline:

In case you’ve been under a rock and somehow missed the announcement(s), we’re having our next online convention this weekend. The ACDC starts on Friday afternoon and runs until Sunday evening.

We’ve still got seats at the table for games to Et Sans Résultat, Freeblades!, Shakos, and Conflict of Heroes, among plenty of others.

Newly Released This Week:

Hollandspiele’s first new game of the year – Empire at Sunrise – is now shipping. This Gorkowski design covers World War I in the Pacific and no, that’s not a typo.

Worthington is expecting Cowboys II, Battle of the Bulge 1944, and In Magnificent Style in their warehouse this week to start shipping, so if you want them at the pre-order price, you need to get them by the 18th.

Steve Jackson Games is shipping some cool dragon-themed d6’s.

TS Wargames in Poland has a new game about the Polish Territorial Defence Force .

. Probably not new, but Crossing the Line is starting to get some chatter in our forums.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

Somehow, Compass Games’ Doomsday Project: Episode 1, The Battle for Germany slipped past us when it went on pre-order, but we’re rectifying that now!

More “last call” than “newly-launched” but MMP is getting ready to send their ASL supplemental map bundle to the printer, so if you want it, go snag it now at the preorder price.

New from the Dragoons:

A good dig into MMP’s Iron Curtain: Central Europe 1945-1989 from our buddy RockyMountainNavy

Saturday Night Fights went back to Leipzig because at this point it’s an addiction and really they could totally stop at any time you guys it’s really not that serious y’know and all kinds of people have things they just enjoy

My Own Worst Enemy took a break while the author/host helped prep for the convention this weekend.

Something From Our Partners:

Moe digs into Firebase Vietnam from C3i magazine, a basic tower defense game.

Ardwulf’s counter-clipping stream this week talked about a lot of scotch, but also about complexity ratings on wargames, which we might dig into in a future discussion.

RMN talks about first-world gamer problems.

The Professional Wargaming World:

Connections US will still be held – somehow, someway – this summer, and the call for papers is now out there.

The USMC is breaking ground on a new wargaming center.

PaxSims

