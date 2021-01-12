January 12, 2021
The Armchair Dragoons Digital Convention this weekend! – Tuesday Newsday 1/12/21

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming world and oh yeah, we’re having a convention!  >>>

This Week’s Headline:

In case you’ve been under a rock and somehow missed the announcement(s), we’re having our next online convention this weekend.  The ACDC starts on Friday afternoon and runs until Sunday evening.
We’ve still got seats at the table for games to Et Sans Résultat, Freeblades!Shakos, and Conflict of Heroes, among plenty of others.

New from the Dragoons:

  • A good dig into MMP’s Iron Curtain: Central Europe 1945-1989 from our buddy RockyMountainNavy
  • Saturday Night Fights went back to Leipzig because at this point it’s an addiction and really they could totally stop at any time you guys it’s really not that serious y’know and all kinds of people have things they just enjoy
  • My Own Worst Enemy took a break while the author/host helped prep for the convention this weekend.

 

That’s all for this week!
