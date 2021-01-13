The Armchair Dragoons Have Launched a Patreon

Armchair Dragoons Public Affairs Office, 13 January 2021

Our Patreon is now live! If you’re able to help support us, we would greatly appreciate it.

There are 3 tiers on the Patreon:

Recruit: $1/mo and our eternal thanks

Supporter: $3/mo and an invite to a monthly livestream event just for supporters & above

Patron: $10/mo and both a by-name thanks on every podcast episode, plus early-bird registration for all of our live events

We are likely to add some additional benefits to our different Patreon levels down the line, but we had to start somewhere. This Patreon is intended to support the long-term growth and development of the site, allowing to upgrade our technology and better afford the hosting and other services we currently offer. We promise that no one is going out for steak dinners on this.

