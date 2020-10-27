The Charlies Are Announced- Tuesday Newsday 27 October 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and the Charles S Roberts Awards for 2019 were announced this week >>>

The Charles S Roberts Awards have finally returned, and were announced on No Enemies Here

Here are the results, straight from the CSRs. Looks like U-Boot: The Board Game torpedoed the competition.

Milieu Awards

Best Ancients to Pre-Napoleonic Era Board Wargame ~ Nevsky: Teutons and Rus in Collision 1240-1242

Best Napoleonic Era Board Wargame ~ Quatre Bras 1815: Last Eagles

Best Post-Napoleonic to Pre-World War 2 Era Board Wargame ~ Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah

Best World War 2 Era Board Wargame ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Post-WW2, Cold War, & Hypothetical Era Board Wargame ~ World at War 85: Storming the Gap

Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Wargame ~ Dune

Computer Gaming Awards

Best Pre-20th Century Era Computer Wargame ~ Blocks! Julius Caesar

Best Modern Era Computer Wargame ~ Command: Modern Operations

Best Science-Fiction or Fantasy Computer Wargame ~ Stellaris

Best Computer Wargame Expansion or Update ~ Through the Ages – New Leaders and Wonders

Best Computer Wargame Graphics ~ Unity of Command 2

Format Awards

Best Amateur / Print & Play Board Wargame ~ Federation Stellar Force

Best Solitaire/Cooperative Board Wargame ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Magazine Board Wargame ~ Campaigns of 1777 (Strategy & Tactics)

Best Postcard/Small format Board Wargame ~ Imua! The Unification of Hawaii, 1795

Best Expansion or Supplement for an Existing Board Wargame ~ Time of Crisis: Age of Iron and Rust

Best Board Wargame Playing Components ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Board Wargame Map Graphics ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Board Wargame Rules ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Computer Assist Module ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Best Original Box Cover Art ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

Publication Awards

Best Professional Wargame Magazine ~ C3I

Best Amateur Magazine ~ War Diary

Best Historical or Scenario Article (tied?)

Evolution of Historical Small Unit Tactic Board Wargames by Robert Caroll

OCS 101 Vitebsk Introductory Scenario by Chip Saltsman

Best Game Review or Analysis ~ The Player’s Aid

Overall Awards

Best Board Wargame of the Year ~ U-Boot: The Board Game

James F Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design ~ Volko Ruhnke

Clausewitz Award HALL OF FAME ~ Paul Banner

Three years & another website ago, Brant had interviewed designer J Carmichael about a sci-fi/space COIN game set on Mars, that was pretty early in the development stages. Well, Red Dust Rebellion is now live on GMT’s p500 list, and made the cut in 24 hours.

GMT’s monthly update also announced the p500 for Great Battles of Julius Caesar Deluxe Edition at a –heavily– discounted price. There’s 20 battles in this one, folks!

Legions of Steel: Operation Anvil is a skirmish-level minis game in a sci-fi universe that’s been around about 30 years or so, and has been relaunched thru this crowdfunding campaign. The figures alone are pretty neat, but the game looks cool, too. You can actually pledge a level with counters instead of the figures, for about 40% less.

Not that we’re big on minis campaigns on Kickstarter or anything, but we wanted to call attention to this project with some nice sculpts for “junior townsfolk & villagers” mainly because it’s a very rare minis campaign on Kickstarter that’s NOT just a bunch of 3d printer files!

News From The Wargame Industry:

Paradox has the EU IV: Emperor expansion on sale for 50% off right now

S&T has a deal of the week thru 11/1 for the game edition of S&T #258 with The Santiago Campaign at $15, instead of the usual $25.

MMP is having to reprint some counters. For King & Country and ASLSK #2 are both being delayed while they fix it.

The Boardgames Chronicle is playing an Imperial Struggle tournament over VASSAL and the report is an interesting read.

Word on the street is that Kontact Now is moving from LNLP over to Compass Games. There’s been some open calls for playtesters on social media. This thing has been in the works for years now, it’s odd that it’s still so far from publication.

CSL has a sale on their WWI series The World Undone. You have to scroll down a ways to find it, as there are no anchor links on the page.

The Professional Wargaming World:

GUWS is hosting the Virtual International Crisis War Game with the Naval War College and Stanford University in a few weeks. It’s on a Saturday, so you don’t have to miss work to play along.

PaxSims reviewed The Craft of Wargaming, a detailed “how to” guide for professional practitioners.

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

Upcoming replacements for the M2/M3 Bradley series vehicles for the US? Might need to revamp any near-future games you’re working on to include the Rheinmetall Lynx.

